Dairy-Free Almond Milk Custard With Vanilla & Maple

This recipe calls for a touch of pure maple syrup, although just enough to enhance the custard without being overly sweet. The most joyous inclusion, however, is the addition of creamy almond milk, which gives this custard a luxuriously silky texture. Enjoy as it comes, or serve with sliced banana and berry sauce.

DAIRY-FREE ALMOND MILK CUSTARD RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

600ml almond milk (or milk of your choice)

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

4 free-range egg yolks

1 Tbsp cornflour

1. In a bowl, whisk together the nut milk, maple, vanilla, egg yolks and cornflour. Pour into a small saucepan over low heat, and cook, whisking constantly, until it comes to a gentle simmer, and thickens slowly. You’ll know it’s ready, when it coats the back of a spoon.

2. Serve straight away, or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to two days.

