Date, Chocolate & Macadamia Nut Slice

Filled with sweet dates, chocolate chunks and crunchy nuts, this slice was made for sharing

By Angela Casley
Saturday Feb. 29, 2020

I am all for using dates in baking, not only for helping to keep things moist but to add a little bit of sweetness and texture. If using fresh dates there's no need to soak them, but do add water to the recipe.

DATE, CHOCOLATE & MACADAMIA NUT SLICE RECIPE
Makes 20 pieces

1 cup dried dates, roughly chopped
½ cup boiling water
125g butter
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla essence
1 cup flour
½ tsp baking soda
½ cup chopped chocolate chunks
½ cup chopped macadamia nuts

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20x30cm tin with baking paper.

2. Place the dates into a bowl with the boiling water. Allow to cool.

3. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Beat through the egg and vanilla.

4. Stir through the flour, baking soda, dates, including the water, chocolate and nuts. Spread evenly into the tin. Bake for 20-25 minutes until soft and bouncy to touch. Cool in the tin.

5. Cut into even-sized pieces, and store in an airtight container.

