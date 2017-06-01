Date Loaf Recipe

Dates and blue cheese are a match made in heaven

I love fresh dates stuffed with a soft blue cheese - here, however, the blue cheese acts as a spread and is divine, and the hint of fresh ginger is a spicy surprise. This loaf is also delicious sliced and toasted.

DATE LOAF



350g pitted dates, chopped roughly

25g butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups water

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 cups self-rising flour

4 eggs, lightly whisked

100g blue cheese to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Place the dates, butter, brown sugar and water into a medium-sized saucepan. Bring to the boil for 2 minutes then turn off. Stir through the ginger then allow the mixture to cool.

3. Add the flour and eggs mixing well. Pour the batter into your loaf tin and into the oven for 50 minutes. Cool in the tin before serving.

4. Slice to serve with either blue cheese or butter.

