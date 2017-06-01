Date Loaf Recipe

Dates and blue cheese are a match made in heaven

By Angela Casley
Date loaf recipe. Picture / Babiche Martens
Friday June 2, 2017

I love fresh dates stuffed with a soft blue cheese - here, however, the blue cheese acts as a spread and is divine, and the hint of fresh ginger is a spicy surprise. This loaf is also delicious sliced and toasted.

DATE LOAF

350g pitted dates, chopped roughly
25g butter
1 cup brown sugar
2 cups water
2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
2 cups self-rising flour
4 eggs, lightly whisked
100g blue cheese to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Place the dates, butter, brown sugar and water into a medium-sized saucepan. Bring to the boil for 2 minutes then turn off. Stir through the ginger then allow the mixture to cool.

3. Add the flour and eggs mixing well. Pour the batter into your loaf tin and into the oven for 50 minutes. Cool in the tin before serving.

4. Slice to serve with either blue cheese or butter.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Carrot and Orange Mousse Recipe

This carrot and orange mousse is a great accompaniment to any meal

Apricot Marinated Chicken Legs Recipe

Sweet and tender, this recipe for chicken legs is always a hit

Fridge Flapjacks Recipe

A simple take on the baked version - no need to turn on the oven

Gluten-Free Passionfruit and Lemon Loaf Recipe

Try this delicious recipe by Angela Casley

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Baking & Dessert Recipes To Try When Flour Is Flying Off The Shelf

Brioche Buns With Chocolate, Almond & Figs

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

Gnocchi With Eggplant, Squashed Tomatoes & Parmesan

Lentil & Buckwheat Salad Bowl With Feta Dressing

Homemade Gingersnap Granola

Forget Panic Buying, Try Panic Baking

Roasted Fig Fool With Cointreau & Ginger

Fig & Beef Kebabs
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter