Boil the kettle for a tea and call it a day. Photo / Babiche Martens

Date Puree Scones

Cosy up with a warm buttery scone made with decadent date puree, perfect for afternoon tea

By Angela Casley
Friday April 19, 2019

My weakness is a warm buttery scone with a good strong coffee. The aroma of baking scones is the perfect way to start the day. Having date puree in the fridge ready for such occasions is very handy. Try using it in a dressing or folding it through whipped cream to dollop on to a dessert.

Date Puree Scones
Makes 10

Ingredients
1 cup dried dates
3 cups flour
6 tsp baking powder
Zest of 1 orange
80g butter, cut into cubes
1 ½ cups milk

Method
1. Preheat oven to 200C. Lightly flour a baking tray.

2. Soak the dates in boiling water for 20 minutes. Drain and puree or mash with a fork.

3. Place the flour, baking powder and zest into a large bowl. Add the butter and using your fingertips rub together with the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.

4. Add the milk and combine gently with a knife. Tip on to a lightly floured bench. Divide in half. Press one half into a 20cm circle on your baking tray. Spread over the date puree. Press the remaining half into a 20cm circle and place on top of the dates. Gently press together, cut into wedges. Pull them slightly apart.

5. Bake for 18 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and cool slightly before enjoying dusted with icing sugar and a little orange zest to garnish.

6. Serve with softened butter.

