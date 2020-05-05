Chef Comforts: The Hunting Lodge Chef Des Harris' Vegan Kumara Wraps Recipe

At home, we have a vegan in the family. It has taken a while for the kids to adjust but we eat a mostly plant-based diet, which the rest of us can add a bit of protein to here and there. We enjoy this style of dish a couple of times a week. Over lockdown, we enjoyed zucchini, basil, coriander and mint from our garden. I always have some fresh pickles on hand to provide some acidity.

The recipe gives you the flatbread, the dressing and some simple pickles, essentially the rest is up to you. I topped the flatbread with some shaved courgettes, cucumber and some leftover steamed kumara. I dressed my mixture of herbs with extra virgin olive oil and a tangle of the onion pickles. Add haloumi or poached chicken for extra protein. — Des Harris from The Hunting Lodge

KUMARA WRAP WITH TOFU MAYO & PICKLED RED ONION RECIPE

Makes 6



1 medium orange kumara

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp sea salt

1. Steam or gently simmer the kumara until barely tender. Allow cooling enough to handle and peel.

2. Pass the flesh through a fine sieve with the back of a spoon.

3. Measure 1 cup of the kumara, add to the flour and salt. Mix with a fork until loosely combined.

4. Pour onto a floured surface and give it a gentle knead to combine. Roll into a sausage and portion into 6 pieces.

5. With a rolling pin roll each portion into flatbreads about 1 1/2 mm thick.

6. Heat skillet or heavy bottom fry pan till a medium heat.

7. Dust off the excess flour from the flatbreads and lightly oil the pan.

8. Place in and cook until the flatbread lightly puffs, turn over and repeat.

Tofu mayo

300g silken tofu, drained and diced

150g pure olive oil

½ clove of garlic

2 tsp sea salt

2 tsp castor sugar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Place a blender jug with all the ingredients into your fridge to cool.

2. Remove from fridge once chilled and liquidise together. The chilling will ensure that the emulsion does not break.

Pickled red onion

200g water

100g castor sugar

100g cider vinegar

1 large red onion

1. Bring the water to a boil and pour over the sugar to dissolve.

2. Add the vinegar and refrigerate until cold.

3. Peel and thinly slice the red onions into rings.

4. Submerge into the pickling liquid and store in the fridge. These are better kept for a few days before using.