Donna Hay's Balsamic Pot Roast Chicken

This one-pot chicken dinner is full of juicy flavour and is weeknight-friendly too

This hands-off meal is an easy anytime roast. Photo / Supplied

My sticky set-and-forget roast chicken will become your new family favourite. All the juicy flavour without the fuss — yes please! You can swap the parsnips for carrots — either way, this easy pot roast is a meal in itself!

BALSAMIC POT ROAST CHICKEN RECIPE

Serves 4

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 cup good-quality chicken stock

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

8 sprigs oregano

6 cloves garlic, halved

1 x 1.6kg whole chicken

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

1kg medium roasting potatoes, cut into large chunks

600g parsnips (about 3), peeled and halved

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

1. Preheat oven to 220C.

2. Place the balsamic, stock, sugar, oregano and garlic into a deep ovenproof saucepan. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper and add to the pan, breast-side down. Add the potatoes and parsnips and drizzle with oil. Cover with a tight-fitting lid, place in the oven and bake for 45-50 minutes.

3. Remove the lid and carefully turn the chicken over. Baste the chicken with the pan juices and cook for a further 10-15 minutes or until golden and cooked through.

Extracted with permission from One Pan Perfect by Donna Hay, $55, HarperCollins

Share this:

Print this page