Donna Hay's Banana Coconut Dream Cake With Yoghurt Frosting

This heavenly cake is just as good with or without the frosting

Photo / Supplied
Sunday Oct. 23, 2022

Donna Hay’s latest cookbook The Fast Five transforms weeknight classics into speedy and delicious recipes destined to become family favourites, including this delicious cake.

BANANA COCONUT DREAM CAKE RECIPE
Serves 12

2 eggs
1 ½ cups mashed banana
¾ cup light-flavoured extra virgin olive oil
1 cup plain thick yoghurt
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 cups desiccated coconut
1 cup ground almonds
½ cup rice flour
3 tsp baking powder
Yoghurt frosting (see recipe below) and toasted coconut flakes, to serve

1. Preheat oven to 160C. Line a 20cm x 30cm slice tin with non-stick baking paper.

2. Place the eggs, banana, oil, yoghurt and sugar in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the coconut, almond meal, rice flour and baking powder and whisk to combine.

3. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 45-50 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

4. Place the cake on a serving plate. Top with the yoghurt frosting and sprinkle with coconut flakes, to serve.

Yoghurt frosting
Place 1 cup (250g) mascarpone, 1 cup (250g) plain thick yoghurt, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a bowl and whisk until thick and fluffy. Makes 2 cups.

Recipe from The Fast Five by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $55.

