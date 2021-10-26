Donna Hay's Pan Kale & Feta Quiche

A genius fuss-free quiche that stars greens and cheese, from the Australian author's new cookbook

Brunch is a wrap with this easy, versatile quiche. Photo / Supplied
Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021

This could be the easiest quiche you’ll ever make. Cook the pastry on the paper it’s rolled on and fill with delicious super-greens and cheese. You can switch up parsley or dill for mint, and kale for silverbeet or rainbow chard leaves.

PAN KALE AND FETA QUICHE RECIPE
Serves 4

1¾ cups plain wholemeal spelt flour, plus extra for dusting
1/3 cup finely grated parmesan
½ cup plain thick yoghurt
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Quiche filling
5½ cups firmly packed shredded kale leaves
1½ cups fresh ricotta
8 eggs
½ cup milk
½ cup finely grated parmesan
½ cup chopped flat-leaf (Italian) parsley leaves
¼ cup chopped dill leaves
sea salt and cracked black pepper
150g feta, broken into large chunks

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. To make the pastry, place the flour, parmesan, yoghurt and oil into a bowl and mix to combine. Roll the dough out between two sheets of non-stick baking paper until 2-3mm thick. Loosen the pastry on the paper so it’s not stuck to it, then discard the top sheet.

3. Place the pastry and paper into a deep 22cm ovenproof frying pan, allowing the paper to overhang the pan. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden.

4. While the pastry is cooking, make the filling. Place the kale in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to stand for 2 minutes, then drain. Place kale between absorbent kitchen paper and squeeze out any excess moisture.

5. Place ricotta, eggs, milk and parmesan into a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the kale, parsley, dill, salt and pepper and mix to combine.

6. Pour into the baked pastry shell, top with the feta and bake for 35-40 minutes or until just set.

Extracted with permission from One Pan Perfect by Donna Hay, $55, HarperCollins

