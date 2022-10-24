Donna Hay's Silky Parmesan Pasta With Crispy Crumb

It has a luscious and cheesy sauce that may inspire shameless bowl-licking

Photo / Supplied
Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022

Donna Hay’s latest cookbook The Fast Five transforms weeknight classics into speedy and delicious recipes destined to become family favourites, including this satisfying pasta.

SILKY PARMESAN PASTA WITH CRISPY CRUMB RECIPE
Serves 4

400g dried spaghetti
1 cup cream
4 egg yolks, lightly beaten
1 cup finely grated parmesan, plus extra to serve
Sea salt and cracked black pepper
4 cups wild rocket, chopped, plus extra to serve
2 tsp finely grated lemon rind

Crispy crumb
2 cups fresh sourdough breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp dried chilli flakes

1. To make the crispy crumb, preheat oven to 180C. Line a large baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

2. Combine the breadcrumbs, oil and chilli flakes. Place on the prepared tray and bake for 5-8 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

3. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and set aside.

4. Whisk the cream, yolk and parmesan together in a bowl to combine.

5. Return the pan over low heat. Add the parmesan cream mixture and cook for 2 minutes, stirring gently with a spatula, until silky and slightly thickened, but not scrambled. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

6. Add the pasta and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring, until it is coated in the sauce and heated through. Stir through the rocket and rind.

7. Divide the pasta between serving bowls and sprinkle with the crispy crumb, the extra rocket and extra parmesan.

Recipe from The Fast Five by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $55.

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule

Easy and hearty, with just the right amount of smoky chorizo intensity

How To Make A Chicken Tikka Masala That's As Comforting As They Come

This simple recipe can be made well ahead — in fact, the earlier the better

This Lasagna Is Packed Full Of Cheese & Vegetables — Which Is To Say It's Delicious

This comforting lasagna is a great way to get the greens into the family (in disguise)

Baked Salmon With Fennel & Lemon Pasta

Looking for a simple dish with a sophisticated edge? This recipe is perfect for every occasion, from family meals to dinner par...

More Food & Drink

A Silky Parmesan Pasta With Crispy Crumb

Donna Hay's Banana Coconut Dream Cake With Yoghurt Frosting

This Sesame & Miso Chicken Salad Is Incredibly Easy To Make

Cassia Is Getting Better, If That's Even Possible

Sid Sahrawat's Beef Tartare Tartlets With Comte & Pistachio

Stuck In A Meatball Rut? Try This Mexican-Inspired Soup

Carne Asada Makes For The Ultimate Steak All-Star

This Low-Fuss Spicy Margarita Chicken Is A Crowd-Pleaser
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter