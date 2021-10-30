Donna Hay's Raspberry & Yoghurt Scrolls

This sweet, versatile recipe belongs in your baking repertoire

The beauty of these scrolls is that all the magic happens in your humble frying pan. Plus, the yoghurt keeps them super moist and fluffy. Once you master these scrolls, you can get creative with so many different filling combinations — from apple and cinnamon, to blueberries tossed in elderflower cordial.

RASPBERRY YOGHURT SCROLLS RECIPE

Serves 9

2 cups self-raising flour

1½ cups wholemeal self-raising flour

? cup raw caster sugar

1½ tsp baking powder

3 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups plain thick yoghurt

½ cup light-flavoured extra virgin olive oil

Pure maple syrup, for brushing filling

2 cups frozen raspberries

2 Tbsp raw caster sugar, extra

1. Preheat oven 180C. Place the flours, sugar and baking powder into a bowl and mix to combine. Place the vanilla, yoghurt and oil into a bowl and mix to combine. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Pour the yoghurt mixture in and mix with a butter knife until you have a rough dough.

2. Roll the dough out between two sheets of baking paper to form a 20cm x 35cm rectangle.

3. Remove the top layer of baking paper. Sprinkle the dough with frozen raspberries and the extra sugar. Working from the long edge, roll the dough over tightly to enclose the berries and then slice into 9 equal pieces.

4. Place scrolls into a 23cm ovenproof frying pan or 23cm cake tin lined with non-stick baking paper. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden. Brush with maple syrup while hot and serve.

Extracted with permission from One Pan Perfect by Donna Hay, $55, HarperCollins

