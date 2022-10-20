This Sesame & Miso Chicken Salad Is Incredibly Easy To Make

Courtesy of Donna Hay, it makes for a nice, quick meal

Donna Hay’s latest cookbook The Fast Five transforms weeknight classics into speedy and delicious recipes destined to become family favourites, such as this easy chicken salad.

SESAME AND MISO CHICKEN SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

2 egg whites

2 Tbsp white miso paste

1 cup sesame seeds

4 x 180g chicken breast fillets, trimmed and cut into thirds

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

5 cups finely shredded wombok (Chinese cabbage)

1 cup coriander leaves

3 Lebanese cucumbers, sliced into ribbons using a vegetable peeler

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

Honey miso dressing

1/2 cup honey

2 Tbsp white miso paste, extra

2 tsp sesame oil

1. Preheat oven grill to high.

2. Whisk the egg whites and miso together to combine. Place the sesame seeds in a shallow bowl.

3. Dip the chicken pieces into the miso and egg whites, then press both sides in the sesame seeds to coat.

4. Place on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and drizzle with oil. Grill for 4-5 minutes each side or until golden.

5. While the chicken is grilling, make the honey miso dressing. Combine the honey, soy sauce, extra miso and sesame oil.

6. Place the wombok, coriander, cucumber, spring onion and the honey miso dressing in a bowl and toss to combine.

7. Divide the salad between serving bowls and top with the sesame and miso chicken.

Recipe from The Fast Five by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $55.

