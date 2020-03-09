Dukkah Lamb Rump, Beetroot & Blue Cheese Salad
This roast lamb salad will be a delicious addition to any family table
I can’t leave a lamb dish off the menu. It brings back happy times on the family farm. We had a large walnut tree, which provided a fun job for us children, cracking open the nuts so they could be toasted fresh. It is worth the effort. Just place them on a tray in the oven with the lamb for five minutes. Delicious.
DUKKAH LAMB RUMP, BEETROOT & BLUE CHEESE SALAD RECIPE
Serves 2
1 medium-sized beetroot
1 lamb rump
1 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp dukkah
3 cups rocket
80g blue cheese
½ cup freshly toasted walnuts
Dressing
½ cup yoghurt
2 Tbsp lemon juice
20g blue cheese
1. Preheat oven to 180C.
2. Place the beetroot into a pot of simmering water for 20 minutes or until a knife will insert easily. Remove and cool enough to peel. Then chop into sticks.
3. Rub the lamb rump with oil then roll in the dukkah. Preheat a frying pan to a medium heat. Sear the lamb on all sides, then place into the oven for 15-20 minutes, depending on the size. Remove and set aside.
4. For the dressing, shake in a jar the yoghurt, lemon juice and cheese.
5. To serve, place some rocket leaves on a platter, top with beetroot, blue cheese, sliced lamb and walnuts. Serve the dressing on the side to drizzle.