I can’t leave a lamb dish off the menu. It brings back happy times on the family farm. We had a large walnut tree, which provided a fun job for us children, cracking open the nuts so they could be toasted fresh. It is worth the effort. Just place them on a tray in the oven with the lamb for five minutes. Delicious.

DUKKAH LAMB RUMP, BEETROOT & BLUE CHEESE SALAD RECIPE

Serves 2

1 medium-sized beetroot

1 lamb rump

1 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp dukkah

3 cups rocket

80g blue cheese

½ cup freshly toasted walnuts

Dressing

½ cup yoghurt

2 Tbsp lemon juice

20g blue cheese

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. Place the beetroot into a pot of simmering water for 20 minutes or until a knife will insert easily. Remove and cool enough to peel. Then chop into sticks.

3. Rub the lamb rump with oil then roll in the dukkah. Preheat a frying pan to a medium heat. Sear the lamb on all sides, then place into the oven for 15-20 minutes, depending on the size. Remove and set aside.

4. For the dressing, shake in a jar the yoghurt, lemon juice and cheese.

5. To serve, place some rocket leaves on a platter, top with beetroot, blue cheese, sliced lamb and walnuts. Serve the dressing on the side to drizzle.

Share this:

Print this page