Dutch Sugar Cookies
There's no occasion necessary for these sweet beverage accompaniments
Fill a jar of these and have them on hand to serve with a coffee or afternoon tea. They will store for up to a month, so are perfect for unexpected visitors or to take away on holiday.
DUTCH SUGAR COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 25
1 ½ cups self-raising flour
½ cup demerara sugar
100g butter, cut into cubes
2 Tbsp milk
½ tsp baking soda
1 Tbsp orange zest
1 egg white, lightly whisked to glaze
1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line 1 baking tray with paper.
2. Place the flour, sugar, butter, milk, soda and zest into a kitchen processor. Blitz to form the dough.
3. Roll into teaspoon-sized balls and place on a baking tray. Press in the middle with your finger to make an indent. Brush with egg white. Bake for 18-20 minutes until golden. Cool on a rack. Store in an airtight container.
Share this: