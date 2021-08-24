Easy (And Delicious) Cake Recipes For A Slice Of Escapism
Sometimes all you need is a piece of cake — with fresh berries, rich ganache, caramel walnuts or liberal mounts of shaved chocolate
Banana Cake With Caramel Walnuts
The sprinkling of sticky caramel walnuts takes this banana cake with an already heavenly cream cheese icing to another level.
Banana & Peanut Butter Cake
This banana and peanut butter bundt cake with a honey icing is free of refined sugar, gluten and dairy. It’s one of those cakes that tastes even better the next day, too.
Greek Love Cake
The most delicious cake to serve after dinner with a small coffee and a good spoon of thick Greek yoghurt also happens to be gluten-free.
Coconut Cake With Lemon Icing
Inspired by traditional coconut ice, this dreamy pink cake hits all the right sweet notes, while still being light and fluffy.
Poppy Seed & Grapefruit Syrup Cake
You don’t need to fill the centre of this cake with fruit — but it does look especially impressive with grapefruit slices if you do.
Coconut Sponge Cake With Plums
This is a great cake to get the children involved in, as it all goes into the kitchen processor. Frozen or fresh berries work equally well in this beautifully spongy cake.
Upside-Down Apple, Thyme & Almond Cake
Perfumed with vanilla and thyme, this upside-down apple cake is sweet and soft, and goes wonderfully with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.
Lolly Cake
The only lolly cake recipe you’ll ever need — filled with nothing but lollies, malt biscuits, condensed milk, chocolate chips, butter and coconut.
Hummingbird Cake
The fruit helps to keep this cake moist and it will last for several days in an airtight container. Cream cheese icing is hard to resist, especially topped with almonds and coconut.
Baked Chocolate & Raspberry Cheesecake
We like to serve this baked chocolate cheesecake topped with raspberries and generous amounts of grated chocolate.
Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache
This cake speaks for itself: its layers of chocolate, booze and cream are divine — and totally addictive.
Orange, Ricotta & Fennel Cake
Use up your excess citrus in this divine orange, ricotta and fennel cake with a wonderfully sticky orange syrup.
Chocolate Cake With Almonds & Raspberries
This cake is dripping — literally and figuratively — with chocolatey goodness. Fill it with whipped cream, pour over the ganache and top with raspberries.
Rhubarb & Strawberry Cakes With Labneh Icing
Enjoy these little cakes with mint leaves, strawberry slices and ginger — they’ll pair beautifully with the labneh-honey icing and zest of the cakes.
Lemon & Ricotta Cake
This light, zesty cake is best served with fresh fruit, a spoonful of passionfruit pulp and a dusting of icing sugar.
Lemon Yoghurt Cake
Who can ever go past a good lemon yoghurt cake with lashings of sweet lemony syrup? Don’t forget to serve with a dollop of thick Greek yoghurt.
Vegan Carrot Cake
This gorgeous vegan cake melds coconut, ginger, pineapple and orange. Top with extra pineapple slices and a scattering of hazelnuts.
Heavenly Italian Plum Cake
Add an optional half a cup of rum-soaked raisins to this Italian plum cake for a kick (a perfect accompaniment to a scoop of vanilla icecream come serving time).
Peach Madeira Cake
This versatile cake works just as well with other seasonal fruit — try plums, feijoas or pears for an equally delicious alternative.
Strawberry Layer Cake
This impressively layered cake features a cream cheese filling and liberal amounts of fresh strawberries.
Plum & Lemon Ring Cake
A helpful tip when using chopped fruit in cakes like this one is to toss it in a little flour — the fruit will disperse evenly through the batter.
No-Bake Chocolate Cake
Rich, delicious and no-fuss, this decadent cake has a truffle-like texture and plenty of chocolate flavour.
Passionfruit & White Chocolate Cheesecake
You’ll never tire of this simple white chocolate cheesecake, served with drizzled fresh passionfruit.
Raspberry & Cinnamon Cake
There is no egg beater required for this recipe, simply mix this cake with a whisk or fork. Any berries you have in the freezer will work a treat.