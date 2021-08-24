Easy (And Delicious) Cake Recipes For A Slice Of Escapism

Banana Cake With Caramel Walnuts

The sprinkling of sticky caramel walnuts takes this banana cake with an already heavenly cream cheese icing to another level.

Banana & Peanut Butter Cake

This banana and peanut butter bundt cake with a honey icing is free of refined sugar, gluten and dairy. It’s one of those cakes that tastes even better the next day, too.

Greek Love cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Greek Love Cake

The most delicious cake to serve after dinner with a small coffee and a good spoon of thick Greek yoghurt also happens to be gluten-free.

Coconut Cake With Lemon Icing

Inspired by traditional coconut ice, this dreamy pink cake hits all the right sweet notes, while still being light and fluffy.

Poppy seed and grapefruit syrup cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Poppy Seed & Grapefruit Syrup Cake

You don’t need to fill the centre of this cake with fruit — but it does look especially impressive with grapefruit slices if you do.

Coconut Sponge Cake With Plums

This is a great cake to get the children involved in, as it all goes into the kitchen processor. Frozen or fresh berries work equally well in this beautifully spongy cake.

Upside-down apple, thyme and almond cake. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Upside-Down Apple, Thyme & Almond Cake

Perfumed with vanilla and thyme, this upside-down apple cake is sweet and soft, and goes wonderfully with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.

Lolly Cake

The only lolly cake recipe you’ll ever need — filled with nothing but lollies, malt biscuits, condensed milk, chocolate chips, butter and coconut.

Hummingbird cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hummingbird Cake

The fruit helps to keep this cake moist and it will last for several days in an airtight container. Cream cheese icing is hard to resist, especially topped with almonds and coconut.

Baked Chocolate & Raspberry Cheesecake

We like to serve this baked chocolate cheesecake topped with raspberries and generous amounts of grated chocolate.

Chocolate whiskey cake with boozy ganache. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache

This cake speaks for itself: its layers of chocolate, booze and cream are divine — and totally addictive.

Orange, Ricotta & Fennel Cake

Use up your excess citrus in this divine orange, ricotta and fennel cake with a wonderfully sticky orange syrup.

Chocolate cake with almonds and raspberries. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate Cake With Almonds & Raspberries

This cake is dripping — literally and figuratively — with chocolatey goodness. Fill it with whipped cream, pour over the ganache and top with raspberries.

Rhubarb & Strawberry Cakes With Labneh Icing

Enjoy these little cakes with mint leaves, strawberry slices and ginger — they’ll pair beautifully with the labneh-honey icing and zest of the cakes.

Lemon and ricotta cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lemon & Ricotta Cake

This light, zesty cake is best served with fresh fruit, a spoonful of passionfruit pulp and a dusting of icing sugar.

Lemon Yoghurt Cake

Who can ever go past a good lemon yoghurt cake with lashings of sweet lemony syrup? Don’t forget to serve with a dollop of thick Greek yoghurt.

Vegan carrot cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegan Carrot Cake

This gorgeous vegan cake melds coconut, ginger, pineapple and orange. Top with extra pineapple slices and a scattering of hazelnuts.

Heavenly Italian Plum Cake

Add an optional half a cup of rum-soaked raisins to this Italian plum cake for a kick (a perfect accompaniment to a scoop of vanilla icecream come serving time).

Peach madeira cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Peach Madeira Cake

This versatile cake works just as well with other seasonal fruit — try plums, feijoas or pears for an equally delicious alternative.

Strawberry Layer Cake

This impressively layered cake features a cream cheese filling and liberal amounts of fresh strawberries.

Plum and lemon ring cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Plum & Lemon Ring Cake

A helpful tip when using chopped fruit in cakes like this one is to toss it in a little flour — the fruit will disperse evenly through the batter.

No-Bake Chocolate Cake

Rich, delicious and no-fuss, this decadent cake has a truffle-like texture and plenty of chocolate flavour.

Passionfruit and white chocolate cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Passionfruit & White Chocolate Cheesecake

You’ll never tire of this simple white chocolate cheesecake, served with drizzled fresh passionfruit.

Raspberry & Cinnamon Cake

There is no egg beater required for this recipe, simply mix this cake with a whisk or fork. Any berries you have in the freezer will work a treat.