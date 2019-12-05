Easy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters

This is a great post-dinner sweet treat when something quick and light is called for. Keep an eye on the mixture as it turns to caramel and try not to overstir, or it will turn to sugar crystals.

DARK CHOCOLATE NUT CLUSTERS RECIPE

Makes 20

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup water

50g butter, cut into cubes

100g mixed sliced almonds and hazelnuts, roughly chopped

80g dark chocolate

1. Line a baking tray with paper. Have the nuts in a bowl ready.

2. Into a pot place the sugar, water and butter, slowly heating to melt the butter and dissolve the sugar. Bring to a simmer keeping a close eye on it until it just turns a caramel colour. This takes about 10 minutes.

3. Remove from the heat and stir through the nuts. Working quickly, place spoonfuls on to the baking paper and spread a little with a spoon. Allow to cool.

4. Melt the chocolate in a small bowl over simmering water. Spread a little chocolate on to half of each cluster. Cool.

5. Store in a cool place.

