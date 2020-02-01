The key to this recipe is not to rush the process and to allow the liquid to drip through a muslin cloth. Simmer the jelly until the consistency is at setting point, then boil for an extra few minutes if need be — the perfect jelly is bright and clear. Serve with cheese on a platter or cut into little cubes and place on top of crostini with some rare sliced lamb and salad leaves.

PLUM JELLY RECIPE

1kg of plums, chopped roughly

Sugar measured to equal the liquid, see method

1. Place the fruit into a large pot. Just cover with water. Cook the fruit gently for 30-45 minutes until completely soft.

2. Strain the fruit through a muslin bag or cloth. I do this by tying it to the base of a chair, hanging it over a bowl and leaving it overnight or for at least 6 hours. Don't be tempted to squeeze.

3. If you get 3 cups of liquid, place it into a pot and bring to a simmer with 3 cups sugar. Boil for approximately 45 minutes until the jelly sets when tested. Do this by placing a little jelly on a saucer and if ready, it will set in a couple of minutes. If not, continue to boil then try again.

4. Line a 10 x 20cm loaf tin with baking paper. Pour the jelly into the base to set. Or store in jars.

