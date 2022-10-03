30 Salads You Need To Jazz Up Any Dinner
For when you want a supportive and humble side, or a dish to rival your main
Few dishes are as versatile as the salad — because a salad comprising potatoes or lentils or noodles counts too.
Whether you want lightning-fast options that require a little slicing and shaking, like a refreshing mint-melon number, or something fully loaded (think tuna Nicoise or fattoush with extra halloumi), these recipes offer variously leafy, juicy, spicy bites to feast on.
Lentil Salad With Prosciutto & Plums
Simple yet satisfying, this salad combines sweet stonefruit with salty prosciutto and tender lentils. Serve with lemon aioli for a creamy kick.
Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad
All this salad takes is a little separating, slicing, shaking and putting it all together. Ensure you have ripe figs come fig season as they will be full of juice and sweetness.
Crisp Watermelon Salad
This watermelon salad is so cooling and fresh on a hot day. It also happens to be gluten and dairy-free, so just about everyone can enjoy a serving with an extra squeeze of lime.
Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad
This colourful Nicoise salad bowl is a must-try. Made with fresh seared tuna, eggs, beans, tomatoes and served with a light anchovy dressing, it is simply delicious.
Warm Tomato, Courgette & Bacon Salad
Too simple for words, this warm tomato and courgette salad recipe is a meal in 10 minutes. The smell of the bacon cooking will have you salivating. Add a fried egg on top if that tickles your fancy.
Stonefruit & Goat's Cheese Salad
When you have an abundance of fruit in the bowl, mix it into an elegant salad along with a creamy goat’s cheese or a punchy blue cheese. This salad takes just minutes to make, yet is colourful and tasty and perfect for a warm summer evening.
Spiral Vegetables With Seeds & Nuts
These spiralled raw vegetables are delicious alongside a simple, tasty dressing with seeds and nuts to add a crunchy texture. This salad goes particularly well alongside barbecued meat or a freshly baked quiche.
Beef Noodle Salad
There are no pots and pans needed here — a bit of slicing and dicing and a quick fry on the barbecue or a hot pan and dinner is served.
Potato Salad With Fresh Corn & Avocado
New potatoes and corn from the cob speak for themselves with the creamy dressing and unique texture of the avocado in this simple salad.
Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing
This fresh, green and packed full-of-flavour salmon noodle salad recipe is great on its own but also works well as a supporting side.
Spiced Corn, Courgette & Chicken Salad
This tasty spiced salad is easily made with leftover chicken or a supermarket chook. Enjoy as is or serve with soft tortillas or bread.
Smoked Chicken & Peach Rocket Salad
This smoked chicken and peach rocket salad recipe is very simple. Buy a smoked chicken breast and slice lengthways then arrange with fresh peaches, peas, rocket and a handful of micro greens and, voila! It's done.
Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese
Fresh and crunchy, this beetroot salad is a delicious addition to any dinner table. The secret is serving the beetroot three different ways — raw, boiled and roasted.
Chargrilled Vegetables With Goat's Cheese
A chargrilled salad is always a hit, made with whatever vegetables are on hand. Cook on the barbecue if you can and then gently toss some salty goat’s cheese through to bring out the flavours.
Caramelised Onion & Carrot Salad
This salad is great the day after it's made as the flavours develop over time. It’s perfect for an easy side, or served with lamb cutlets quick-cooked on the barbecue.
Halloumi & Israeli Couscous Salad
You can add almost anything to this versatile couscous salad. This recipe calls for tomatoes, celery, olives and herbs, but whatever you have on hand in the fridge will work. Add fried halloumi, or try chicken or steak if you feel so inclined.
Broccoli Rice & Fresh Green Salad With Citrus Dressing
Nothing says warm weather more than a salad of crunchy green goodness topped with a citrus dressing. Fresh roasted nuts and homemade croutons add great texture. This salad is also perfect for a picnic: simply transport the dressing in a jar to be poured over the salad at the last minute.
Wild Mushroom & Courgette Salad
Garlic, chilli and coriander help bring this elegant mushroom salad to life. Asian grocers are a treasure trove for hard-to-find mushrooms, or try a local farmers' market.
Chorizo & Chickpea Salad With Date Dressing
This salad is delicious and oh-so-quick to make, thanks to a handy tin of chickpeas. I usually double this dressing as it's great with other salads and barbecued chicken.
Spicy Eggplant & Mozzarella Salad
Serve this salad alongside slow-cooked lamb, barbecued chicken or on its own with crusty bread
Beetroot & Red Cabbage Salad
Use a zoodle maker to cut the beetroot or simply grate it coarsely. Season this simple salad, complete with dates, crumbled feta and toasted pine nuts, just before serving.
Fattoush Salad With Extra Halloumi
This is a simple fresh salad that can be enjoyed anytime. Adding freshly fried halloumi to any salad makes it just that much better. Serve this as a meal on its own or alongside a barbecued chicken and baked potato.
Aubergine, Couscous & Pomegranate Salad
Just-golden aubergine meets sweet pomegranate molasses in this easy salad. Serve on a platter with lime or lemon wedges on the side to squeeze.
Janneke Philippi's Couscous Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato & Artichoke
Instead of sweet potato, you can also use carrot, Jerusalem artichoke, pumpkin, celeriac or parsnip.
Mixed Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Elevate your standard Caprese salad with this moreish recipe, which adds a few simple ingredients (think sprouts and edible flowers).
Warm Cauliflower & Lentil Salad With Tamarind Dressing
This salad's secret? A gorgeously tart dressing paired with a sprinkle of slivered almonds. Try it with some chopped grilled chicken breast tossed through, or add fried halloumi.
Asparagus Salad With Pumpkin & Eggplant
This salad is a meal on its own, or serve with these pan-fried chicken kebabs. Cutting the vegetables roughly the same size allows for an even cooking time.
Vege & Citrus Salad With Soy Tahini Dressing
Leeks, cauliflower florets, segmented citrus — an exceptionally easy, flavourful salad.
Pawpaw, Prawn & Avocado Salad
Serve this fresh salad as a starter or part of the main event. The remainder of the aioli will be devoured.
Melon & Marinated Feta Salad With Basil
This melon salad is a must for every occasion come warm weather — from dinner to work lunches and backyard barbecues. The slightly salty marinated feta brings out the honeyed flavour of the melons.