30 Salads You Need To Jazz Up Any Dinner

Few dishes are as versatile as the salad — because a salad comprising potatoes or lentils or noodles counts too.

Whether you want lightning-fast options that require a little slicing and shaking, like a refreshing mint-melon number, or something fully loaded (think tuna Nicoise or fattoush with extra halloumi), these recipes offer variously leafy, juicy, spicy bites to feast on.

Lentil Salad With Prosciutto & Plums

Simple yet satisfying, this salad combines sweet stonefruit with salty prosciutto and tender lentils. Serve with lemon aioli for a creamy kick.

Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad

All this salad takes is a little separating, slicing, shaking and putting it all together. Ensure you have ripe figs come fig season as they will be full of juice and sweetness.

Crisp Watermelon Salad

This watermelon salad is so cooling and fresh on a hot day. It also happens to be gluten and dairy-free, so just about everyone can enjoy a serving with an extra squeeze of lime.

Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

This colourful Nicoise salad bowl is a must-try. Made with fresh seared tuna, eggs, beans, tomatoes and served with a light anchovy dressing, it is simply delicious.

Warm tomato, courgette and bacon salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm Tomato, Courgette & Bacon Salad

Too simple for words, this warm tomato and courgette salad recipe is a meal in 10 minutes. The smell of the bacon cooking will have you salivating. Add a fried egg on top if that tickles your fancy.

Stonefruit & Goat's Cheese Salad

When you have an abundance of fruit in the bowl, mix it into an elegant salad along with a creamy goat’s cheese or a punchy blue cheese. This salad takes just minutes to make, yet is colourful and tasty and perfect for a warm summer evening.

Spiral vegetables recipe with seeds and nuts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiral Vegetables With Seeds & Nuts

These spiralled raw vegetables are delicious alongside a simple, tasty dressing with seeds and nuts to add a crunchy texture. This salad goes particularly well alongside barbecued meat or a freshly baked quiche.

Beef Noodle Salad

There are no pots and pans needed here — a bit of slicing and dicing and a quick fry on the barbecue or a hot pan and dinner is served.

Potato Salad With Fresh Corn & Avocado

New potatoes and corn from the cob speak for themselves with the creamy dressing and unique texture of the avocado in this simple salad.

Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

This fresh, green and packed full-of-flavour salmon noodle salad recipe is great on its own but also works well as a supporting side.

Spiced corn, courgette and chicken salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiced Corn, Courgette & Chicken Salad

This tasty spiced salad is easily made with leftover chicken or a supermarket chook. Enjoy as is or serve with soft tortillas or bread.

Smoked Chicken & Peach Rocket Salad

This smoked chicken and peach rocket salad recipe is very simple. Buy a smoked chicken breast and slice lengthways then arrange with fresh peaches, peas, rocket and a handful of micro greens and, voila! It's done.

Beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia and goat's cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese

Fresh and crunchy, this beetroot salad is a delicious addition to any dinner table. The secret is serving the beetroot three different ways — raw, boiled and roasted.

Chargrilled Vegetables With Goat's Cheese

A chargrilled salad is always a hit, made with whatever vegetables are on hand. Cook on the barbecue if you can and then gently toss some salty goat’s cheese through to bring out the flavours.

Caramelised onion and carrot salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Caramelised Onion & Carrot Salad

This salad is great the day after it's made as the flavours develop over time. It’s perfect for an easy side, or served with lamb cutlets quick-cooked on the barbecue.

Halloumi & Israeli Couscous Salad

You can add almost anything to this versatile couscous salad. This recipe calls for tomatoes, celery, olives and herbs, but whatever you have on hand in the fridge will work. Add fried halloumi, or try chicken or steak if you feel so inclined.

Broccoli Rice & Fresh Green Salad With Citrus Dressing

Nothing says warm weather more than a salad of crunchy green goodness topped with a citrus dressing. Fresh roasted nuts and homemade croutons add great texture. This salad is also perfect for a picnic: simply transport the dressing in a jar to be poured over the salad at the last minute.

Wild Mushroom & Courgette Salad

Garlic, chilli and coriander help bring this elegant mushroom salad to life. Asian grocers are a treasure trove for hard-to-find mushrooms, or try a local farmers' market.



Chorizo & Chickpea Salad With Date Dressing

This salad is delicious and oh-so-quick to make, thanks to a handy tin of chickpeas. I usually double this dressing as it's great with other salads and barbecued chicken.



Spicy Eggplant & Mozzarella Salad

Serve this salad alongside slow-cooked lamb, barbecued chicken or on its own with crusty bread



Beetroot & Red Cabbage Salad

Use a zoodle maker to cut the beetroot or simply grate it coarsely. Season this simple salad, complete with dates, crumbled feta and toasted pine nuts, just before serving.

Fattoush Salad With Extra Halloumi

This is a simple fresh salad that can be enjoyed anytime. Adding freshly fried halloumi to any salad makes it just that much better. Serve this as a meal on its own or alongside a barbecued chicken and baked potato.



Aubergine, Couscous & Pomegranate Salad

Just-golden aubergine meets sweet pomegranate molasses in this easy salad. Serve on a platter with lime or lemon wedges on the side to squeeze.



Janneke Philippi's Couscous Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato & Artichoke

Instead of sweet potato, you can also use carrot, Jerusalem artichoke, pumpkin, celeriac or parsnip.



Mixed Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

Elevate your standard Caprese salad with this moreish recipe, which adds a few simple ingredients (think sprouts and edible flowers).

Warm Cauliflower & Lentil Salad With Tamarind Dressing

This salad's secret? A gorgeously tart dressing paired with a sprinkle of slivered almonds. Try it with some chopped grilled chicken breast tossed through, or add fried halloumi.



Asparagus Salad With Pumpkin & Eggplant

This salad is a meal on its own, or serve with these pan-fried chicken kebabs. Cutting the vegetables roughly the same size allows for an even cooking time.



Vege & Citrus Salad With Soy Tahini Dressing

Leeks, cauliflower florets, segmented citrus — an exceptionally easy, flavourful salad.

Pawpaw, Prawn & Avocado Salad

Serve this fresh salad as a starter or part of the main event. The remainder of the aioli will be devoured.

Melon & Marinated Feta Salad With Basil

This melon salad is a must for every occasion come warm weather — from dinner to work lunches and backyard barbecues. The slightly salty marinated feta brings out the honeyed flavour of the melons.