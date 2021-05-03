Mediterranean vegetable tarte tatin. Photo / Babiche Martens

The Easy Vegetarian Recipes We Can't Stop Making

There's much to be said for these stress-free meatless meals

Tuesday May 4, 2021

Mediterranean Vegetable Tarte Tatin
Puffed, golden pastry encases this tart that heroes courgettes, capsicums and tomatoes. Serve with Greek yoghurt.

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara
A tasty pasta dish when you’re craving something warming and decadent. Garnish with extra Parmesan.

Mushroom and kale carbonara. Photo / Babiche Martens

Aubergine & Chickpea Curry
Enjoy this hearty, fragrant curry filled with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas and spinach.

Spinach & Feta Spiral
This easy bake filled with spinach, feta, parmesan and tasty cheese and encased in filo pastry is a great mid-week meal. Serve with a fresh side salad.

Spinach and feta spiral. Photo / Babiche Martens

Black Bean Quesadillas
Try quick, no-fuss quesadillas comprising black beans, corn kernels, tasty cheese and coriander. Eat them hot with a dollop of sour cream.

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With Couscous
This recipe is great when you’re stuck on what to do with leftover capsicums. Simply fill them with a delicious couscous, some avocado and a drizzling of yoghurt dressing.

One-pot chickpea and pumpkin satay. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pea & Mint Risotto With Parmesan
This creamy risotto is perfect for when the weather cools. It’s also gluten-free.

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay
Have this tasty one-pot satay made of chickpeas, pumpkin, dates and more with sorghum, a nourishing grain, or opt for a side or rice and naan bread.

Vegetarian stuffed peppers with couscous. Photo / Babiche Martens

Braised Eggplant With Chilli Peppers & Basil
Make eggplant into something rich and spicy with this easy meal. Serve with steamed brown rice.

Barley Bowl With Roasted Nuts & Avocado
This satisfying, feel-good bowl is packed with barley, sprouts, avocado, spinach, nuts and seeds. Have for lunch or dinner, or take it with you on a picnic.

Barley bowl with roasted nuts and avocado. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Pepper & Courgette Frittata
Simple but delicious, this frittata boasts ingredients that effortlessly bring flavour. Enjoy with a chopped tomato salad.

Pumpkin Gratin With Feta, Parmesan & Mustard
Golden and crisp, this gratin will be a firm favourite. The feta, parmesan and mustard form a sauce that’s simply heavenly with the baked pumpkin.

Pumpkin gratin with feta, parmesan and mustard. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegetable & Tofu Satay Salad
The sweet-but-salty sauce of this tofu satay salad that includes grapefruit, toasted peanuts and pak choy is great on just about anything.

Creamy Vegan Eggplant & Hazelnut Soup
There’s a divine nutty, hazelnut flavour to theis soup, making it an ideal dish to dive into on cold autumn and winter evenings.

Vegan eggplant and hazelnut soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

One-Pot Butter Beans In Vegetable Herb Sauce
This dish requires little effort and is wonderfully flavourful. Make sure you have some crusty bread on hand to mop up what’s left in your bowl.

Israeli Couscous, Chickpeas & Bocconcini
For something warming, whip up this one-pot couscous dish. The bocconcini cheese pairs beautifully with the meal’s tomato sauce and a side of crusty bread.

Israeli couscous with chickpeas and bocconcini. Photo / Babiche Martens

