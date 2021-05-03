The Easy Vegetarian Recipes We Can't Stop Making

Mediterranean Vegetable Tarte Tatin

Puffed, golden pastry encases this tart that heroes courgettes, capsicums and tomatoes. Serve with Greek yoghurt.

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara

A tasty pasta dish when you’re craving something warming and decadent. Garnish with extra Parmesan.

Mushroom and kale carbonara. Photo / Babiche Martens

Aubergine & Chickpea Curry

Enjoy this hearty, fragrant curry filled with eggplant, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas and spinach.

Spinach & Feta Spiral

This easy bake filled with spinach, feta, parmesan and tasty cheese and encased in filo pastry is a great mid-week meal. Serve with a fresh side salad.

Black Bean Quesadillas

Try quick, no-fuss quesadillas comprising black beans, corn kernels, tasty cheese and coriander. Eat them hot with a dollop of sour cream.

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With Couscous

This recipe is great when you’re stuck on what to do with leftover capsicums. Simply fill them with a delicious couscous, some avocado and a drizzling of yoghurt dressing.

Pea & Mint Risotto With Parmesan

This creamy risotto is perfect for when the weather cools. It’s also gluten-free.

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay

Have this tasty one-pot satay made of chickpeas, pumpkin, dates and more with sorghum, a nourishing grain, or opt for a side or rice and naan bread.

Braised Eggplant With Chilli Peppers & Basil

Make eggplant into something rich and spicy with this easy meal. Serve with steamed brown rice.

Barley Bowl With Roasted Nuts & Avocado

This satisfying, feel-good bowl is packed with barley, sprouts, avocado, spinach, nuts and seeds. Have for lunch or dinner, or take it with you on a picnic.

Roasted Pepper & Courgette Frittata

Simple but delicious, this frittata boasts ingredients that effortlessly bring flavour. Enjoy with a chopped tomato salad.

Pumpkin Gratin With Feta, Parmesan & Mustard

Golden and crisp, this gratin will be a firm favourite. The feta, parmesan and mustard form a sauce that’s simply heavenly with the baked pumpkin.

Vegetable & Tofu Satay Salad

The sweet-but-salty sauce of this tofu satay salad that includes grapefruit, toasted peanuts and pak choy is great on just about anything.

Creamy Vegan Eggplant & Hazelnut Soup

There’s a divine nutty, hazelnut flavour to theis soup, making it an ideal dish to dive into on cold autumn and winter evenings.

One-Pot Butter Beans In Vegetable Herb Sauce

This dish requires little effort and is wonderfully flavourful. Make sure you have some crusty bread on hand to mop up what’s left in your bowl.

Israeli Couscous, Chickpeas & Bocconcini

For something warming, whip up this one-pot couscous dish. The bocconcini cheese pairs beautifully with the meal’s tomato sauce and a side of crusty bread.

Israeli couscous with chickpeas and bocconcini. Photo / Babiche Martens