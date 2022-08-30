30 Great Recipes For Some Serious Lunch Inspiration

Tuna Poke Bowl

The list of ingredients you can use in poke bowls is endless, the key is to use the freshest possible. You can toss the poke in a big bowl to combine before serving, or if you prefer, place artfully around the bowl.

Pea Fritters With Asparagus & Halloumi

Frozen peas come into their own with these simple fritters, perfect topped with a poached egg. Add chives for a delicious flavour and texture.

Pea fritters with asparagus and poached egg. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fattoush With Fried Halloumi

One of the best parts of this salad is the juices at the bottom of the bowl. With the kalamata olives and the warm halloumi, this makes a beautiful summer lunch.



Three-Cheese Frittata With Potato & Thyme

This frittata is a fantastic way to use up any leftover roasted vegetables. Simply throw all the ingredients into a tart tin, and let the oven do all the work.

Pan Bagnat

Pan bagnat, a speciality sandwich from the South of France, is stuffed with raw salad ingredients, plus eggs, tuna, and olives. For this vegetarian version, use tomatoes, basil, grilled vegetables and pesto.

Beetroot & Feta Burgers

Grate and mash beetroot into this yummy burger patty, a healthier alternative to a steak burger. Pile on your favourite fillings and add a tasty aioli, or make a tahini dressing.

Halloumi & Israeli Couscous

Couscous is a hearty base for a salad. Team it with what you find in your fridge or garden, like tomatoes, celery, olives, and herbs. More substantial with fried halloumi, sliced steak or chicken breast.

Rustic Tuna, Tomato & Rocket Salad With Crunchy Croutons

Instead of throwing out unused bread, use it to make delicious crunchy croutons for a simple salad.

Avocado & Feta On Rye

Avocados make a fantastic topping to a good quality bread. For a gourmet twist, top your avocado with salty feta and toasted pumpkin seeds for extra crunch.



Smashed Eggplant On Turkish Bread

Eggplant has an addictive, slightly bitter, smoky flavour when cooked on an open flame. This simple smash is wonderful on top of freshly grilled bread topped with a little drizzle of your favourite olive oil. Add fresh tomatoes and a pinch of chilli to spice it up.

Smashed eggplant on turkish bread. Photo / Babiche Martens

Reuben Sandwich

Send yourself to New York City with this Reuben sandwich. This hearty and delicious recipe uses fresh rye bread.

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

Allow the easy-to-make falafels to cool completely before placing them into your lunch box. Take a little yoghurt, hummus and pita to complete.

Warm Salad of Beef & Mushroom

A selection of oyster, shiitake and field mushrooms is mixed together with a simple beef salad. Salads are great for this time of year and a steak goes a long way when it is sliced thinly.

Vegetable & Tofu Satay Salad

Crunchy vegetables are beautiful with a creamy satay sauce that can be made up to a week in advance, ready to drizzle on an array of dishes. Refrigerate in a jar until needed.

Gado Gado Surubaya

Gado-gado means "mix mix" and this Indonesian recipe is based on a coconut peanut sauce poured warm over a selection of fresh blanched vegetables. Top with crispy fried shallots for a tasty crunchy finish.



Fish Burger With Avocado & Edamame Smash

Using frozen edamame to jazz up the smash with lemon zest is simple and delicious. The crunchy freshness of cos elevates any burger.

Fish burger with avocado and edamame mash. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lamb Flatbread

Another mid-week favourite is this delicious lamb and aubergine in roll-your-own flatbreads, using store-bought flatbreads. Add nuts, chilli, olives and herbs to jazz them up.

Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Tart

Roasting the pumpkin brings out the sweetness and flavour in this recipe. Then the rest is easy.

Roast pumpkin and garlic tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chickpea & Vegetable Salad

Simply opening a tin of chickpeas is the first step in this vegetable salad, which is wonderfully crunchy and garlicky. Add feta and a piece of chicken on top for some extra protein and, voila, a tasty lunch.

Nigel Slater's Chicken With Yuzu & Broccoli

An effortless, satisfying meal cooked in an addictively moreish yuzu-sesame sauce, courtesy of the beloved food writer.

Savoury Spinach & Ricotta Pancakes

These can be made ahead of time and reheated in the oven for a few minutes before serving. Paired with the lemon and spinach these pancakes are light and tender.

Cauliflower & Potato Salad

Cauliflower is tossed in aromatic spices along with boiled potatoes cut small, with sultanas for a little sweetness. Add a piece of fish or chicken, with a squeeze of lemon and a dollop of yoghurt.

Lentil & Buckwheat Salad Bowl With Feta Dressing

The goat feta adds a tasty punch to the dressing while pumpkin seeds provide crunch to contrast with the creamy avocado. If you can't source all the ingredients, this recipe will still be delicious.

Seared Kingfish With Fresh Greens

When you are lucky enough to be given some beautiful fresh kingfish, it needs little else to make a perfect meal. A quick pan-fry in butter with a good season of salt and pepper is all the fish needs.



Smoked Chicken & Bacon Salad

This quick, throw-together salad is always a hit, with flavoursome smoked chicken, avocado and crunchy nuts, all good ingredients to keep on standby when you need a quick meal.

Green Spring Shakshuka With Avocado & Fresh Sprouts

This vibrant variation of the traditional Middle-Eastern dish, features softly cooked eggs poached in a silky green sauce, topped with dollops of thick, unsweetened yoghurt and plenty of fresh herbs. All you need to accompany this dish is some rustic sourdough bread, perfect for mopping up all its luscious sauce.

Green spring shakshuka with avocado and fresh sprouts. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Raw Broccoli & Smoked Salmon

Here's a brilliant raw broccoli salad tossed with smoked salmon, black olives, toasted seeds and a creamy avocado dressing. The trick is to add plenty of garlic and lemon for an incredible flavour kick.

Stuffed Kumara With Chickpeas & Kale

Kumara is stuffed with chickpeas and then drizzled with a tahini dressing, making a great accompaniment to a meal, or a meal on their own. They are delicious warm or cold.

Jackfruit Tacos

The flavours develop over time so get the jackfruit made the day before if you can, then reheat. An avocado is a must, adding that wonderful, unique creamy texture. Don’t forget a good squeeze of lime.

Chicken & Mushroom Crepes

Freeze these crepes in portions of two, then all you need to do is heat and eat. Serve with a hot green vegetable over these cooler months.