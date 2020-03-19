Eat Local: How To Support Our Hospitality Trade In The Wake Of Coronavirus

There are hard-hitting times ahead for the hospitality trade in Auckland in the wake of the Covid-19/coronavirus pandemic.

While many of us can pack up and head home, a restaurant cannot work remotely. Doors remain open and welcoming, but tables are emptying and the unforeseeable period of enforced social-distancing is looming.

Across the industry, extra precautions are being taken around hygiene, with bookings reduced and seats removed to create more space for diners eating in.

If you want to stay at home, restaurants, bars, and cafes are implementing condensed takeaway menus, available for pick-up or home delivery.

Restaurants on UberEats have the option for users to choose 'contactless delivery' where you can leave a note for your driver to leave food at your door.

Viva has collated local hospitality businesses in Auckland which are offering new takeaway menus and delivery services, with a focus towards those not previously offering takeaway. But keep supporting your favourite takeaway too.

This list will be updated as much as possible. If you're a hospitality business owner with an offering for diners, please email Viva@nzherald.co.nz with details of your takeaway menu and delivery/pick up option.

If you are unwell, stay home and follow the Ministry of Health's advice.

Baduzzi

Baduzzi's signature meatballs are available for takeaway along with their Italian pasta dishes and tiramisu. Pick up is from the Wynyard Quarter restaurant with home delivery being launched shortly — stay tuned.

• Contact the restaurant on (09) 309 9339. 10-26 Jellicoe St, North Wharf

Bar Celeste

French neo-bistro Bar Celeste has a takeaway menu available to order via phone on 022 681 8251 and pickup, including a comforting fried oyster po-boy with lettuce and mayo.



• Follow @bar_celeste for updates. 146 Karangahape Rd, City

Burger Burger

Burger Burger continues to run its takeaway service across its three Auckland locations. Keep an eye out for more dining options next week.



• Follow @burgerburgernz for updates. Osborne Lane, 3B York St, New Market; Ponsonby Central, 4 Brown St, Ponsonby; Fortieth & Hurstmere, 40 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna



Café Hanoi

Vietnamese restaurant Café Hanoi is delivering rice paper rolls and curries via UberEats from Monday, March 23.



• Excelsior Building Cnr Galway &, Commerce Street, Britomart

Cazador

From next week Cazador will offer a weekly changing menu of Cazador classics for pick-up or delivery.



• Follow @cazador_akl for updates. 854 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden

Clay

Natural wine bar Clay has pivoted to takeout with a to-go menu featuring a larger range of their sourdough pizzas and pasta dishes intended to be quickly blanched and finished with an accompanying sauce at home. With their off-license, you can already swing by to grab a bottle from their fridges to enjoy at home, now available in a condensed takeaway list. Order and pick up is currently from the K Rd restaurant, with online ordering up and running shortly.

• Follow @clay_366krd for updates. 366 Karangahape Rd, City

Coco's Cantina

K Rd institution Coco's will have takeaway available of their full menu early next week. Order and pay online, with pick up from the restaurant.



• Follow @cocoscantina for updates. 376 Karangahape Rd, City

Cotto

If you needed reminding, Cotto's entire menu will continue to be available for takeaway or pick-up.



• Follow @cotto_krd. 375 Karangahape Rd, City

Daily Bread

The full range of Daily Bread's items including bread, pastries, and deli items such as eggs and kraut is available for pre-order and pick up via their email hello@dailybread.co.nz.

• Follow @dailybreadnz. 1210 Great North Rd, Pt Chev; 16 Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn; 8 Morrow St, Newmarket

The mezze magic of Gemmayze St is available for takeaway. Photo / Supplied

Gemmayze St

Gemmayze St has introduced a Yalla Menu available to take away which includes hummus, tabbouleh, falafel, chicken shish, whole lamb shoulder, and more. Call the restaurant on (09) 600 1545 to place orders from 3.30pm with first pick ups available from 5.30pm.



• Follow @gemmayze_st for updates. Shop 16, St Kevin's Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd



Ima & Miann

Fort St neighbours Ima Cuisine and Miann are teaming up to deliver a combined takeaway menu and delivery option, with full details announced next week.



• Follow @Imacuisine and @miann_fortstreet for updates.

Janken

Herne Bay Japanese Janken has and will continue to have its full menu for takeaway. Call to order from 09 360 0555 before 6pm to get a $3 discount voucher.

• Follow @jankenjapanese. 158 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay

Little Bird Eatery

A health-focused option for those in self-isolation, Little Bird's range of cold-pressed juices, nut milks, and meals, continue to be available for online order and home delivery. The Ponsonby eatery's all-day menu is available for contactless delivery on Uber Eats.

• Follow @littlebirdkitchennz. Summer St &, Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Mexico, Ebisu and Fukuko

Britomart trio Mexico, Ebisu and Fukuko (also on Uber Eats) are taking phone orders for anything from their menu, and available for takeaway and pick up from the restaurant.

• 23 Britomart Place;116-118 Quay St, 43 Tyler St.

Paris Butter

Herne Bay French bistro Paris Butter is serving up a daily changing classic French dish for takeaway. Three courses including a starter of bread and truffle butter, main, and dessert is priced at $30. The menu for the week will be announced on the restaurant's Instagram with instructions and times for ordering.

• Follow @Parisbutter for updates. /166 Jervois Road



Peach's Hot Chicken

Panmure fried chicken joint Peach's (the best in town) will soon be available for online order and takeaway — stay tuned.

• Follow @peachs_hot_chicken for updates. 100 Queens Rd, Panmure

Williams Eatery launches a new takeaway menu for burgers and pasta at home. Photo / Supplied

The Blue Breeze Inn, Chop Chop, Woodpecker Hill and Go Go Daddy

Expect takeaway menus from all of the hospitality owner Mark Wallbank's restaurants by mid next week.

The Grove

Auckland fine-dining establishment The Grove has launched 'The Grove At Home' providing at-home catering with the kitchen and front of house staff coming to yours to cook.

• Saint Patricks Square, Wyndham St

Williams Eatery

From March 20, the Wynyard Quarter eatery launches an online ordering system to pick up from a designated zone in the restaurant to minimise human contact. The menu includes breakfast burritos, burgers, pasta, sides of Brussel sprouts and fries. Williams is also now on Uber Eats.

• Follow @williamseatery for updates. 85 Daldy Street, CBD



