Lovebucket's Laura Lopez Lopez Shares Her Top Spots To Eat & Drink In Auckland

Laura Lopéz Lopéz of Lovebucket bar on Karangahape Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

Laura Lopéz Lopéz has stirred and shaken up Auckland’s bar scene since moving from Mexico in 2010. With a passion for hospitality and cocktail-making, Laura has previously managed Q Theatre bar, Golden Dawn, opened Red Bar on Pitt Street and works as a freelance mixologist under her own brand, Strange and Public, designing cocktail-based experiences for clients including Auckland Art Festival, Art Dego, Stolen Rum and Karma Cola. Find her now at Karangahape Rd’s Lovebucket.

What’s your favourite drink at Lovebucket?

Dirty Old Joe. It has very exciting flavours, including my own coffee and fenugreek bitters. It’s like a toasty hug.

Where is your favourite place, away from work, for a cocktail?

Deadshot on Ponsonby Rd. It’s a great spot to be surprised with a different drink every time.

A no-expenses-spared fine-dining experience?

The Grove. The terrine was the best I’ve ever had.

What about a late-night bite?

Little Turkish on K Rd. It’s close and usually the last thing open. I love the vegetarian kebab or the lamb on rice.

A quick takeaway?

Uncle Man's Malaysian on K Rd for the laksa or Maggi goreng.

For dining atmosphere, where would you recommend?

Apero or Madame George — both intimate and the owners and staff make you feel at home.

What was the best last dish you ordered?

Fenugreek potatoes with fennel sausage and poached egg at Hello Friends + Allies in Epsom. I tried the cafe for the first time recently and really liked it.

Where makes a great cafe playlist?

Daily Daily on K Rd. They always have the best music that sets me up in a good mood for my day. Far better than making my own at home! They make the best coffee too.

Anywhere outside of Auckland worth a visit?

Olive Restaurant in Wellington. I loved it so much I had lunch and came back for dinner last time I was there.