These Satisfying Falafels Put An Edamame Twist On A Classic
Pack them into pitas or serve them with a mix of hummus and yoghurt
Not only are these edamame falafels quick and simple, but they are also vibrant-green and ooze health. The whole family will enjoy them.
EDAMAME FALAFELS RECIPE
Makes 16
3 cups edamame
1 clove garlic
1 cup coriander, roughly chopped
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp salt
Pinch cayenne pepper
1 egg
¼ cup dried breadcrumbs
Oil, to fry
To serve
½ cup hummus
½ cup Greek-style yoghurt
1. Place the edamame, garlic, coriander, cumin, salt, cayenne, egg and breadcrumbs in a food processor, blitzing until it is all sticking together.
2. Roll into tablespoon-sized nuggets.
3. When ready to cook, heat 1cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the falafels in batches for 3 or 4 minutes each side.
4. To serve, combine the hummus and Greek-style yoghurt in a small bowl. Serve the falafels warm.
