These Satisfying Falafels Put An Edamame Twist On A Classic

Not only are these edamame falafels quick and simple, but they are also vibrant-green and ooze health. The whole family will enjoy them.

EDAMAME FALAFELS RECIPE

Makes 16

3 cups edamame

1 clove garlic

1 cup coriander, roughly chopped

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 egg

¼ cup dried breadcrumbs

Oil, to fry

To serve

½ cup hummus

½ cup Greek-style yoghurt

1. Place the edamame, garlic, coriander, cumin, salt, cayenne, egg and breadcrumbs in a food processor, blitzing until it is all sticking together.

2. Roll into tablespoon-sized nuggets.

3. When ready to cook, heat 1cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the falafels in batches for 3 or 4 minutes each side.

4. To serve, combine the hummus and Greek-style yoghurt in a small bowl. Serve the falafels warm.

