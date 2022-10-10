Photo / Babiche Martens

These Satisfying Falafels Put An Edamame Twist On A Classic

Pack them into pitas or serve them with a mix of hummus and yoghurt

By Angela Casley
Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022

Not only are these edamame falafels quick and simple, but they are also vibrant-green and ooze health. The whole family will enjoy them.

EDAMAME FALAFELS RECIPE
Makes 16

3 cups edamame
1 clove garlic
1 cup coriander, roughly chopped
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp salt
Pinch cayenne pepper
1 egg
¼ cup dried breadcrumbs
Oil, to fry

To serve
½ cup hummus
½ cup Greek-style yoghurt

1. Place the edamame, garlic, coriander, cumin, salt, cayenne, egg and breadcrumbs in a food processor, blitzing until it is all sticking together.

2. Roll into tablespoon-sized nuggets.

3. When ready to cook, heat 1cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the falafels in batches for 3 or 4 minutes each side.

4. To serve, combine the hummus and Greek-style yoghurt in a small bowl. Serve the falafels warm.

