Ellie Bullen's Creamy Pumpkin & Tofu Curry

Prepare this slow-cooked curry in the morning and enjoy as a nourishing weeknight dinner

Photo / Supplied
Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022

Pumpkin is such a hearty and versatile vegetable, and it goes perfectly in this slow-cooked curry.

CREAMY PUMPKIN AND TOFU CURRY RECIPE
Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil
114g can Maesri panang curry paste
600g pumpkin (any variety is fine), skin on, cut into 2cm cubes
½ onion, cut into large chunks
300g firm tofu, cut into 2cm cubes
400ml can coconut cream
2 tsp vegetable stock powder
1 Tbsp finely chopped coriander root
100g baby spinach leaves
Juice of 1 lime
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve
Steamed rice
Finely grated lime zest
Chopped coriander leaves
Sliced cucumber, sliced red chilli, chopped dill fronds (optional)
Lime wedges

1. Turn your slow cooker to the saute setting. Add the olive oil and, once it is hot, add the curry paste and saute for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the
pumpkin and onion and stir well to coat in the curry paste. Add the tofu and saute for 1 minute, then add the coconut cream, 250ml (1 cup) of water, the vegetable stock powder and coriander root and stir to combine.

2. Switch the slow cooker to low, cover with the lid and cook for 7-8 hours, until the pumpkin is cooked through and the curry sauce has thickened.

3. Add the spinach, then cover and cook for a final 10 minutes. Switch off the heat, stir through the lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Divide some steamed rice among bowls and spoon over the curry. Sprinkle a little lime zest and a few chopped coriander leaves over the curry and serve with sliced cucumber, sliced red chilli and chopped dill fronds, if desired, and lime wedges for squeezing over.

Recipe from Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Macmillan Publishers, $45.

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Tarts Are Good. Tarts With Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Are Even Better

Roasting the pumpkin brings out the sweetness and flavour in this recipe. Then the rest is easy

This Lasagna Is Packed Full Of Cheese & Vegetables — Which Is To Say It's Delicious

This comforting lasagna is a great way to get the greens into the family (in disguise)

Pumpkin, Mushroom & Tomato Red Curry

Mushrooms and pumpkin are the perfect match for this dish's hot red chillies and coconut cream

Teriyaki Tofu With Snap Peas & Sesame

Try this go-to teriyaki sauce that's great on tofu, salmon or chicken

More Food & Drink

Ellie Bullen's Creamy Pumpkin & Tofu Curry

A Salmon Mousse (With Bagel Crisps & Pickled Cucumber) Made For Sharing

How To Make Salt & Pepper Squid At Home

The Beths Take Jesse Mulligan On A Late-Night Food Tour Of Karangahape Road

Light, Fluffy Sponge Drops Filled With Strawberries & Mascarpone

Ellie Bullen's Sweet Potato Falafels Are Craveable & Surprisingly Simple

Level Up Your Salad Routine With Tuna & Beetroot Zoodles

A Herby Green Sauce Transforms This Hasselback Beetroot Recipe

Origine Is The Kind Of Fine French Restaurant We Haven't Had Before
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter