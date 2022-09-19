Ellie Bullen's Sweet Potato Falafels Are Craveable & Surprisingly Simple
Enjoy these with a colourful salad, in a wrap or simply dipped in hummus
Falafels are a great staple to have in the fridge, and I love them even more when they’re homemade.
SWEET POTATO FALAFELS RECIPE
Makes 18-20
500g sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2.5cm pieces
2 x 400g cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained
2 tsp ground cumin
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 long red chilli, chopped
1 tsp sea salt
1/3 cup coriander leaves, chopped
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 1/2 cups gluten-free flour
1/2 cup hulled tahini
Black and white sesame seeds for coating, optional
To serve
Hummus
Salad of your choice
Sriracha chilli sauce
Pita bread
Lemon wedges
Pickled red onion
1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan-forced. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil over high heat, add the sweet potato and boil for 20 minutes or until soft. Drain, then transfer to a food processor. Add the chickpeas, cumin, garlic, chilli, salt, coriander, turmeric, olive oil, flour and tahini and blend until smooth.
3. Transfer the falafel mixture to a large bowl. Sprinkle the sesame seeds (if using) on to a flat plate. Using wet hands, roll heaped tablespoon-sized portions of the falafel mixture into balls, then roll in the sesame seeds to coat. Place on the prepared tray and spray with olive oil, if desired. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes or until golden and slightly crisp.
4. Serve the falafels on their own with some hummus or with your favourite salad, sriracha, pita bread, lemon wedges and pickled red onion.
5. Any leftover falafels will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
6. Alternatively, freeze the uncooked falafels for up to 3 months. Cook from frozen and increase the baking time to 35-40 minutes.
Recipe from Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Macmillan Publishers, $45.
