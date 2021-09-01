Genuinely Enjoyable Recipes For Healthy, Feel-Good Eating

Green Spring Shakshuka With Avocado & Fresh Sprouts

This variation on the traditional Middle-Eastern dish features eggs poached in a silky green sauce, a thick, unsweetened yoghurt and fresh herbs. We recommend serving it with fresh sourdough bread.

Korean Drumsticks With A Chickpea & Corn Salad

A good hit of chilli elevates these lusciously sticky drumsticks, and the marinade that’s tossed through an abundance of peppers, corn, chickpeas, parsley and mint.

Barbecued mushrooms and flatbread. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecued Mushrooms & Flatbread

Field mushrooms come into their own in this hot, smoky dish that pairs perfectly with a corn and avocado salad, baby cos leaves and flatbread.

Winter Bulgur Wheat Salad With Cauliflower & Goat’s Feta

This ultra-quick bulgur wheat and pesto salad is incredibly flavorful, topped with roasted cauliflower, crumbled goat’s feta and a few basil leaves.

Pea fritters with asparagus and poached egg. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pea Fritters With Asparagus & Poached Egg

Make the most of frozen peas with these delicious fritters. We like to top ours with a rocket and asparagus salad and a poached egg.

Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet

A hearty chilli that marries carrot, celery and beans with a kick of chilli and paprika and luscious tomatoes. Serve this steaming over brown rice or a baked potato.

One-pot chickpea and pumpkin satay. Photo / Babiche Martens

One-Pot Chicken & Pumpkin Satay

This versatile one-pot wonder can be enjoyed as a main or a side, though we think it’s particularly special with warmed sorghum, rice or naan.

Vegetarian Potato, Lime & Tomato Curry With Raita

This low-effort curry is rich, vibrant and satisfying. Top with a spoonful of raita, a yoghurt, cucumber and mint sauce, and mop up all the flavours with a side of warm roti.

Crunchy Chicken, Spinach & Pine Nut Salad With Orange Dressing

Not just any chicken salad, this crunchy, nutty, citrusy version is easily thrown together, and really good.

Vegan Broccoli, Cauliflower & Brown Rice Rissoles

Use your leftover brown rice to create these vege-packed rissoles. Bring them together with cos leaves and a zesty lime and tamari soy sauce dressing.

Vegetarian stuffed peppers with couscous. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With Couscous

Stuffed peppers are underrated. Pack yours with this couscous, avocado, cucumber and tomato salad, or whatever takes your fancy (feta, crispy bacon and other herbs, perhaps), and serve with yoghurt.

Barley Bowl With Roasted Nuts & Avocado

With just the right amount of crunch, this barley bowl, coupled with creamy grilled avocado, is an ideal, vegan-friendly lunch or dinner.

Super-quick poke bowl with tahini and soy sauce dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Super-Quick Poke Bowl With Tahini Soy Sauce Dressing

A two-step poke bowl with broccoli, carrot, cucumber, edamame, hapuka and avocado, a sprinkling of seaweed and a dash of nutty, salty tahini and soy sauce dressing.

Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

Enjoy soba noodles with hot flaked salmon, edamame, cucumber, spring onion and a lush, sweet-spicy dressing.

Crispy snapper with tofu salsa. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy Snapper With Tofu Salsa

This tofu salsa is simple and the perfect addition to crispy fish. It also goes well alongside chicken or as part of a tortilla wrap full of your favourite fillings.

Root Vegetable Gratin With Beetroot Hummus

This clever gratin recipe is the perfect opportunity to use up any root vegetables and is delicious served with a dollop of beetroot hummus.