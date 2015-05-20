Recipe: Feijoa and Blueberry Buttermilk Cake

FEIJOA AND BLUEBERRY BUTTERMILK CAKE

Serves 8-10

Topping

• ¾ cup brown sugar

• ¼ cup flour

• 75g butter, cut into cubes

Cake mixture

• 120g butter

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 3 eggs

• 2 cups flour

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 6 feijoas, peeled and sliced

• ½ cup blueberries

1. Set oven to 160C. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.

2. In a small bowl combine the brown sugar and flour. Rub the butter into the mix to create rough-looking crumbs. Set aside.

3. Cream the butter and sugar until pale. Add the vanilla then eggs one at a time. Stir the flour, baking powder and buttermilk through until well combined. Pour the cake mixture into the lined tin. Cover the top of the cake with feijoa slices and sprinkle over the blueberries.

4. Cover the top of the cake with the crumble mixture, patting down slightly. Bake in the oven for 50 minutes, until a skewer comes out clean. If the top browns too quickly cover with tinfoil. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin.

5. Serve with a dollop of greek yoghurt or cream.

