Feijoa Crumble Recipe with Ginger and Almond

Try this delicious feijoa crumble recipe

By Amanda Laird
Feijoa crumble recipe. Picture / Babiche Martens.
Wednesday April 6, 2011

 A buttery feijoa crumble recipe is a favourite dessert and is delicious made with ground almonds and ginger. Serve nice and hot with a dollop of cream.

FEIJOA CRUMBLE RECIPE WITH GINGER AND ALMOND
Serves 4

8 -10 large feijoas
1 Tbsp butter plus 60g extra for the topping
1 Tbsp honey
100ml dessert wine
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 tsp baking powder
40g ground almonds
2 Tbsp finely chopped crystallised ginger
60g plain flour
Cream or vanilla ice cream to serve 

1. Preheat oven to 200C. Peel and slice the feijoas. Butter a baking dish with the tablespoon of butter. Place the feijoas in the dish and drizzle with honey then pour over the dessert wine.

2. Make the crumble topping by mixing the brown sugar, baking powder, ground almonds and ginger. Rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips until crumbly with visible small pieces of butter.

3. Combine the butter mixture with the sugar and almond mixture then spoon over the feijoas. Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Serve hot with cream or vanilla icecream.

