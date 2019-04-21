Feijoa & Fresh Ginger Muffins
Jazz up your usual muffin recipe with sweet, slightly tangy feijoas and fresh ginger
Fresh ginger is great in baking. Most of us can make muffins with our eyes closed, so it’s an opportunity to add a flavour or two to add some surprise. I am a feijoa lover, but try these with pear or rhubarb and they will be equally as delicious.
Makes 12
Ingredients
2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup white sugar
1 Tbsp grated ginger
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 ½ cup feijoa pulp
50g butter, melted
1 egg
1 ½ cup yoghurt
Extra slices of feijoa for the top
1 Tbsp extra sugar
Icing sugar to dust
1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tin.
2. Place the flour, sugar, ginger, zest and feijoas into a large bowl. In a smaller bowl combine the butter, egg and yoghurt, mixing well. Add to the flour mixture, stirring gently together. Don’t over-stir or the muffins will be tough.
3. Spoon the mixture evenly into your muffin tin. Place a couple of slices of feijoa on the top of each and sprinkle with a little extra sugar. Place into the oven for 18 minutes until bouncy to the touch. Cool in the tins before removing.
4. Dust with a little icing sugar to serve