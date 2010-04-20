Feijoa, Honey and Pistachio Strudel Recipe

Feijoas are scrumptious with flavours of honey and pistachios wrapped in filo pastry

By Amanda Laird

Feijoa, honey and pistachio strudel. Picture / Babiche Martens

FEIJOA, HONEY AND PISTACHIO STRUDEL

Serves 4

6 Feijoas, large

1 tsp Ground cardamom

2 tsp Honey

½ tsp Vanilla extract

1 Tbsp Water

5 sheets Filo pastry

50 g Butter, melted

½ cup Pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped, plus 1Tbsp extra

½ cup Icing sugar

1 Lemon, juiced + add to shopping list

1. Peel and chop the feijoas. Put into a saucepan with the cardamom, honey, vanilla and water. Cook gently for 10 minutes or until soft and pulpy. Spoon into a sieve and let cool.

2. Preheat oven to 200C. Lay the pastry out. Filo dries out quickly so cover with a sheet of foil and then a damp tea towel while preparing.

3. Take one sheet, brush lightly with butter and sprinkle with pistachios. Cover with a second sheet and repeat until you reach the final sheet.

4. Spoon the feijoa along the end of the pastry, keeping an inch free on either side. Fold the edge over the feijoa mixture, then roll up.

5. Brush the edge with butter before sealing. Brush the top of the pastry with butter then place on a baking tray and cook for 25 minutes or until golden and crispy.

6. Stir the icing sugar together with the lemon juice and drizzle over the cooled strudel before sprinkling over the rest of the pistachios. Serve with cream or Greek style yoghurt.

