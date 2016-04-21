Feijoa Jelly Recipe

This feijoa jelly is fabulous on a cheese platter

By Angela Casley

Feijoa jelly. Picture / Babiche Martens.

Making jelly is a perfect way to ensure all those feijoas don’t go to waste. It’s fabulous on a cheese platter, or served with a roasted leg of lamb or pork. This recipe comes with a little surprise — the addition of a hint of fresh ginger and orange zest.



FEIJOA JELLY

Makes 2-3 small jars

• 2 kg feijoas

• 6 slices fresh ginger

• Zest from ½ orange and lemon

• 1 cup sugar per 1 cup juice

1. Peel the feijoas and chop roughly into a large pot. Add the sliced ginger, orange and lemon zest. Fill with water to 1cm above the feijoas. Bring to a simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the feijoas are completely soft. If the feijoas are hard it may take a little longer.

2. Place a bowl under a strainer and line it with muslin. Carefully pour in the feijoas and juice. Gather up the sides and tie with string. Hang the muslin over the bowl, tying it high enough for the juice to drip slowly through. Do not be tempted to squeeze the muslin. Leave overnight to drain.

3. Next day, measure the juice into a clean pot. For each cup of juice add 1 cup of sugar. Slowly bring to a simmer, then boil gently for 15 minutes. Remove the scum from the top as it boils — it is ready when a little is tested on a saucer and it will almost set.

4. Pour into sterilised jars and store.

