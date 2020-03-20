Change up beef kebabs by adding a burst of sweet fig. Serve with a drink and enjoy the last of the longer evenings at home. I used scotch fillet, but sirloin or rump will suffice.

FIG & BEEF KEBABS

Makes 12

500g beef steak, cut into 2cm pieces

Marinade

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp honey

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

12 kebab skewers

1 green capsicum, cut into 24 cubes

6 ripe figs, halved

To serve — ½ cup yoghurt and 2 Tbsp lemon juice

To garnish, a few coriander leaves

1. Place the steak into a large bowl. Add the soy, honey, garlic, salt and paprika, combining well. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes.

2. On to the skewers place a piece of steak, capsicum, fig, capsicum and steak. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

3. Heat a large frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Serve with a drizzle of yoghurt dressing and a few green leaves to garnish.

