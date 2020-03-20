Fig & Beef Kebabs
Add a sweet twist to classic beef kebabs with juicy fresh figs
Change up beef kebabs by adding a burst of sweet fig. Serve with a drink and enjoy the last of the longer evenings at home. I used scotch fillet, but sirloin or rump will suffice.
FIG & BEEF KEBABS
Makes 12
500g beef steak, cut into 2cm pieces
Marinade
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp honey
2 garlic cloves, crushed
½ tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
12 kebab skewers
1 green capsicum, cut into 24 cubes
6 ripe figs, halved
To serve — ½ cup yoghurt and 2 Tbsp lemon juice
To garnish, a few coriander leaves
1. Place the steak into a large bowl. Add the soy, honey, garlic, salt and paprika, combining well. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
2. On to the skewers place a piece of steak, capsicum, fig, capsicum and steak. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
3. Heat a large frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Serve with a drizzle of yoghurt dressing and a few green leaves to garnish.Share this: