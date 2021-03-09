Slather toast with this sweet jam. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fig & Citrus Jam Recipe

Buck the raspberries and apricots and try this figgy, zesty spread instead

By Angela Casley
Wednesday March 10, 2021

I am addicted to fig jam. On toast, on crackers with blue cheese or straight from the jar, it is too good. If the figs aren’t completely ripe that’s not a problem, a little green will make no difference. It is about getting them off the tree just as the birds arrive, a sure sign they are ready.

FIG & CITRUS JAM
Makes 3 cups

1 kg figs
500g sugar
Zest of 1 lime, lemon and ½ orange
¼ cup citrus juice

1. Cut the figs into quarters and place in a large pot. Add the sugar, zest and juice and stir, then let it sit for 10 minutes while the juices relax from the figs. Slowly bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

2. Bring to a rolling boil for 30-40 minutes, stirring every so often. Spoon a little on to a saucer and check if it’s sticky — that means it’s ready. It may take a little longer depending on your boiling rate.

3. Spoon into sterilised jars and store.

