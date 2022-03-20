Serve these sweet cigars with mascarpone and a drizzle of honey. Photo / Babiche Martens

Treat Yourself (And Guests) To These Sweet Fig, Pistachio & Lemon Cigars

Once fig season is over, try using feijoas or pears for this recipe

By Angela Casley
Monday March 21, 2022

You may need to use more figs, depending on their size. Check the sweetness of the mixture and add a little more sugar if needed.

FIG, PISTACHIO AND LEMON CIGARS RECIPE
Makes 12

6 large figs, roughly chopped
Zest of 1 lemon
1 Tbsp brown sugar
½ cup plus 2 Tbsp chopped toasted pistachios
¼ cup chopped mint leaves
12 pieces filo pastry
25g melted butter
Mascarpone, to serve
Drizzle of honey

1. Place the chopped figs, lemon zest, sugar, half a cup of pistachios and mint in a bowl, and combine well.

2. Spread a piece of filo on a clean bench. Brush with butter then fold it in half. Place some mixture at one end in a cigar shape (approx. 10cm long). Brush the edges with butter. Fold in the sides then roll the cigar. Place on a baking tray. Repeat with the remaining filling.

3. Brush the outside of the cigars with butter and sprinkle on a few extra pistachios. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden.

4. Serve warm with a dollop of mascarpone and a drizzle of honey.

SEASONAL RECIPES

