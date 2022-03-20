Treat Yourself (And Guests) To These Sweet Fig, Pistachio & Lemon Cigars

You may need to use more figs, depending on their size. Check the sweetness of the mixture and add a little more sugar if needed.

FIG, PISTACHIO AND LEMON CIGARS RECIPE

Makes 12

6 large figs, roughly chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp brown sugar

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp chopped toasted pistachios

¼ cup chopped mint leaves

12 pieces filo pastry

25g melted butter

Mascarpone, to serve

Drizzle of honey

1. Place the chopped figs, lemon zest, sugar, half a cup of pistachios and mint in a bowl, and combine well.

2. Spread a piece of filo on a clean bench. Brush with butter then fold it in half. Place some mixture at one end in a cigar shape (approx. 10cm long). Brush the edges with butter. Fold in the sides then roll the cigar. Place on a baking tray. Repeat with the remaining filling.

3. Brush the outside of the cigars with butter and sprinkle on a few extra pistachios. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden.

4. Serve warm with a dollop of mascarpone and a drizzle of honey.

