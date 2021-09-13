Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad
This 10-minute salad takes minimal time but offers a big taste reward
All this salad takes is a little separating, slicing, shaking and putting it all together. Ensure you have ripe figs as they will be full of juice and sweetness. A New Zealand blue cheese is the perfect accompaniment, as are locally farmed hazelnuts for a crunchy addition.
FIG, RADICCHIO AND GORGONZOLA SALAD RECIPE
Serves 6
Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp orange juice
1 tsp runny honey
1 tsp Dijon mustard
Salad
1 medium-sized radicchio, leaves separated
1 orange, segmented
6 figs, halved or quartered
150g gorgonzola
½ cup NZ roasted hazelnuts
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ cup micro herbs, to serve
1. For the dressing, into a small jar combine the oil, orange juice, honey and mustard, shaking well.
2. For the salad, on to a platter place the radicchio leaves, oranges, figs, cheese and nuts, roughly chopped.
3. Just before serving drizzle with the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the herbs.
Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three