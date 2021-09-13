Toss through hazelnuts and drizzle this salad with honey-mustard dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad

This 10-minute salad takes minimal time but offers a big taste reward

By Angela Casley
Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021

All this salad takes is a little separating, slicing, shaking and putting it all together. Ensure you have ripe figs as they will be full of juice and sweetness. A New Zealand blue cheese is the perfect accompaniment, as are locally farmed hazelnuts for a crunchy addition.

FIG, RADICCHIO AND GORGONZOLA SALAD RECIPE
Serves 6

Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp orange juice
1 tsp runny honey
1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salad
1 medium-sized radicchio, leaves separated
1 orange, segmented
6 figs, halved or quartered
150g gorgonzola
½ cup NZ roasted hazelnuts
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ cup micro herbs, to serve

1. For the dressing, into a small jar combine the oil, orange juice, honey and mustard, shaking well.

2. For the salad, on to a platter place the radicchio leaves, oranges, figs, cheese and nuts, roughly chopped.

3. Just before serving drizzle with the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the herbs.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Aubergine, Couscous & Pomegranate Salad

Just-golden aubergine meets sweet pomegranate molasses in this easy salad

Beetroot & Red Cabbage Salad Recipe

Get the zoodle maker out for this fresh salad sweetened with dates and tossed with feta

Smoked Salmon Salad With Asparagus & Cashew Cream Recipe

This fresh combination is perfect for the season

Asparagus, Salmon & Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Dressing

The bright dish is the perfect excuse to celebrate the best spring has to offer - fresh asparagus, creamy avocado and lots of z...

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

More Food & Drink

Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad

Pan-Fried Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms & Kale

5 Local Food Accounts Serving Up Delicious Inspiration On Instagram

Become Your Own Mixologist With These 3 Easy At-Home Cocktails

Meet Morgan Maw, The Entrepreneur Behind New Zealand's First Commercially Made Oat Milk

Pistachio Meringue Discs

Grilled Flounder With Burnt Sage Butter & Pea Risotto
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter