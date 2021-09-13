Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad

All this salad takes is a little separating, slicing, shaking and putting it all together. Ensure you have ripe figs as they will be full of juice and sweetness. A New Zealand blue cheese is the perfect accompaniment, as are locally farmed hazelnuts for a crunchy addition.

FIG, RADICCHIO AND GORGONZOLA SALAD RECIPE

Serves 6

Dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp orange juice

1 tsp runny honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salad

1 medium-sized radicchio, leaves separated

1 orange, segmented

6 figs, halved or quartered

150g gorgonzola

½ cup NZ roasted hazelnuts

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup micro herbs, to serve

1. For the dressing, into a small jar combine the oil, orange juice, honey and mustard, shaking well.

2. For the salad, on to a platter place the radicchio leaves, oranges, figs, cheese and nuts, roughly chopped.

3. Just before serving drizzle with the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the herbs.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three

