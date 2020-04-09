Who doesn’t love a good burger? Using frozen edamame to jazz up the smash with lemon zest is simple and so pleasant to eat. I love to add extra lettuce to mine, the crunchy freshness of cos elevates any burger.

FISH BURGER WITH AVOCADO & EDAMAME SMASH RECIPE

Makes 4

400g white fish, roughly chopped

2 spring onions

½ cup chopped coriander

Pinch chilli flakes

¼ cup dried breadcrumbs

½ tsp salt

1 egg

Little oil to cook

Smash

1 avocado, stone removed

½ cup edamame beans thawed

1 clove garlic

2 tsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

Pinch of each salt and pepper

4 x brioche buns

4 cos lettuce leaves

¼ cup aioli

1. Place the fish, spring onions, coriander, chilli flakes, breadcrumbs, salt and egg in a food processor. Blitz until well combined.

2. With damp hands make four even-sized burger patties. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

3. Place the avocado, edamame beans, garlic, lemon zest, juice, salt and pepper in a processor and pulse until smashed together.

4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the patties for a few minutes each side until cooked through, turning once.

5. Grill the buns until golden, fill each with avocado smash, lettuce and aioli and top with a burger patty.

