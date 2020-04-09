This fish burger is elevated with crunchy cos lettuce and smashed avocado with edamame. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fish Burger With Avocado & Edamame Smash

Get your fast-food fix but with fresher flavours with this delicious fish burger

By Angela Casley
Friday April 10, 2020

Who doesn’t love a good burger? Using frozen edamame to jazz up the smash with lemon zest is simple and so pleasant to eat. I love to add extra lettuce to mine, the crunchy freshness of cos elevates any burger.

FISH BURGER WITH AVOCADO & EDAMAME SMASH RECIPE
Makes 4

400g white fish, roughly chopped
2 spring onions
½ cup chopped coriander
Pinch chilli flakes
¼ cup dried breadcrumbs
½ tsp salt
1 egg
Little oil to cook

Smash
1 avocado, stone removed
½ cup edamame beans thawed
1 clove garlic
2 tsp lemon zest
¼ cup lemon juice
Pinch of each salt and pepper
4 x brioche buns
4 cos lettuce leaves
¼ cup aioli

1. Place the fish, spring onions, coriander, chilli flakes, breadcrumbs, salt and egg in a food processor. Blitz until well combined.

2. With damp hands make four even-sized burger patties. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

3. Place the avocado, edamame beans, garlic, lemon zest, juice, salt and pepper in a processor and pulse until smashed together.

4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the patties for a few minutes each side until cooked through, turning once.

5. Grill the buns until golden, fill each with avocado smash, lettuce and aioli and top with a burger patty.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

Lunch envy is guaranteed with these glorious green falafels

Vegetarian Chickpea & Pumpkin Burgers

Plate up these burgers next time you're serving a meat-free meal - herbivores and carnivores alike will adore the delicious fla...

BBQ Portobello Burger with Caramelised Onions

Impress your guests with these amazing vegetarian burgers at your next weekend gathering

Beetroot and Feta Burger Recipe

Try this tasty vegetarian combo for an alternative in your burger

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Fish Burger With Avocado & Edamame Smash

Baking & Dessert Recipes To Try When Flour Is Flying Off The Shelf

Brioche Buns With Chocolate, Almond & Figs

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

Gnocchi With Eggplant, Squashed Tomatoes & Parmesan

Lentil & Buckwheat Salad Bowl With Feta Dressing

Homemade Gingersnap Granola

Forget Panic Buying, Try Panic Baking

Roasted Fig Fool With Cointreau & Ginger
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter