Fish Burger With Avocado & Edamame Smash
Get your fast-food fix but with fresher flavours with this delicious fish burger
Who doesn’t love a good burger? Using frozen edamame to jazz up the smash with lemon zest is simple and so pleasant to eat. I love to add extra lettuce to mine, the crunchy freshness of cos elevates any burger.
FISH BURGER WITH AVOCADO & EDAMAME SMASH RECIPE
Makes 4
400g white fish, roughly chopped
2 spring onions
½ cup chopped coriander
Pinch chilli flakes
¼ cup dried breadcrumbs
½ tsp salt
1 egg
Little oil to cook
Smash
1 avocado, stone removed
½ cup edamame beans thawed
1 clove garlic
2 tsp lemon zest
¼ cup lemon juice
Pinch of each salt and pepper
4 x brioche buns
4 cos lettuce leaves
¼ cup aioli
1. Place the fish, spring onions, coriander, chilli flakes, breadcrumbs, salt and egg in a food processor. Blitz until well combined.
2. With damp hands make four even-sized burger patties. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
3. Place the avocado, edamame beans, garlic, lemon zest, juice, salt and pepper in a processor and pulse until smashed together.
4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the patties for a few minutes each side until cooked through, turning once.
5. Grill the buns until golden, fill each with avocado smash, lettuce and aioli and top with a burger patty.