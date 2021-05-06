Fish Pies Topped With Creamy Kumara Mash

These pies sneak a few green vegetables into the filling. Maybe go easy on the capers if these are for children. If you don’t have pie tins, it is just as easy to make one large pie.

FISH PIES RECIPE

Makes 4

2 Tbsp butter

1 small onion, chopped finely

1 courgette, grated

2 Tbsp flour

¾ cup milk

1 cup edamame beans

300g smoked fish

¼ cup chopped dill

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp capers

Salt and freshly ground pepper

¼ cup milk

1 Tbsp butter

2 cups mashed kumara to top

1. Heat the butter in a medium-sized pot. Add the onion and courgette, cooking until softened. Stir through the flour for 1 minute then slowly add the milk until the mixture starts to thicken. Stir through the edamame, smoked fish, dill, zest and capers, then season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into four small pie tins.



2. Add the milk and butter to the mashed kumara, combining well. Spread over the pies.



3. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 180C and cook for 30 minutes or until lightly browned and steaming hot.

