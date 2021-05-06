Topped with kumara, these pies will be an instant hit come dinnertime. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fish Pies Topped With Creamy Kumara Mash

With its lush kumara peaks, this delectable seafood recipe will have everyone swooning

By Angela Casley
Friday May 7, 2021

These pies sneak a few green vegetables into the filling. Maybe go easy on the capers if these are for children. If you don’t have pie tins, it is just as easy to make one large pie.

FISH PIES RECIPE
Makes 4

2 Tbsp butter
1 small onion, chopped finely
1 courgette, grated
2 Tbsp flour
¾ cup milk
1 cup edamame beans
300g smoked fish
¼ cup chopped dill
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp capers
Salt and freshly ground pepper
¼ cup milk
1 Tbsp butter
2 cups mashed kumara to top

1. Heat the butter in a medium-sized pot. Add the onion and courgette, cooking until softened. Stir through the flour for 1 minute then slowly add the milk until the mixture starts to thicken. Stir through the edamame, smoked fish, dill, zest and capers, then season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into four small pie tins.

2. Add the milk and butter to the mashed kumara, combining well. Spread over the pies.

3. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 180C and cook for 30 minutes or until lightly browned and steaming hot.

 

