How To Make Flavoured Whipped Burnt Butter

All you need is two ingredients to craft this flavoured butter, which is simply luxurious spread on warm bread

By Angela Casley
Saturday Oct. 19, 2019

Burnt butter is an absolute favourite. Be sure to keep an eye on the butter when you are browning it or it will become black butter. This process is super simple and worth giving a try. Remember to take this butter out of the fridge to soften before use (as with other butters). But it will soften quicker. Try serving with warm focaccia.

BURNT BUTTER RECIPE
Makes 1 cup

200g butter, cut into cubes
⅓ cup milk

1. Into a heavy-based frying pan place the butter. Slowly melt, then turn the heat up a little until it is browned but not black. Remove and cool completely to room temperature.

2. Place the butter into an egg beater on high for 5 minutes until light and fluffy. Add the milk, mixing for a further 3-4 minutes.

3. Store in the fridge for up to two weeks.

