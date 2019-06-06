Champagne Celebrations & Other Dining News For The Month

BOOK IN

• Ostro ‘Saturday Sipsters’

Surely an excuse to lap up a few hours of luxury is Ostro’s new long lunch ‘Saturday Sipsters’ from 12pm until 4pm every Saturday. The three-course menu created by Head Chef Josh Shields and Josh Emett includes a choice of two entrees and mains at $39.95. Drinks include Ostro’s cocktail list, or up the ante with a Moët & Chandon or Skinny Prosecco beverage package ($145 and $85). Book at Reservations@seafarers.co.nz

• Fashion for a Cure

Fashion and food combine at fundraising event Fashion for a Cure hosted by Breast Cancer Cure. Enjoy food by Simon Gault and see collections from top New Zealand designers before bidding on your favourite items. 26 Morrow St, Newmarket. Thursday June 20, 6.30pm. $199pp or table for 10 $2000 from Breastcancercure.org.nz

Moët and Chandon are celebrating Grand Day in style at Gusto at The Grand. Photo / Supplied

• Moët & Chandon Grand Day at Gusto at The Grand

Moët & Chandon will hold Grand Day celebrations at Gusto at The Grand. The lunch includes Moët Imperial, of course shared Italian plates, and entertainment. Guests will be among the first to try a limited-edition Moet Imperial 150th anniversary bottle. Saturday June 22, 1pm-4.30pm. Tickets $70 from Eventfinda.co.nz

• Nelly Robinson X Nobu Lee at Clooney

Sydney based chef Nelly Robinson of nel. is coming to Auckland for a one-off dinner collaboration with chef Nobu Lee from Clooney. The duo will cook for just 20 guests in Clooney’s private dining room. The evening will consist of four canapés and a seven-course tasting menu. Tickets are $220 per person and include a glass of Perrier-Jouët champagne on arrival. A wine pairing is also available. Saturday July 6. Tickets can be purchased at Clooney.co.nz or by emailing the restaurant at information@clooney.co.nz.



• The Glass Goose Winter Garden Pop-up

Banish mid-week winter blues at The Glass Goose’s month-long winter garden pop-up with cocktails and mulled wine made with Stoneleigh Wild Valley Pinot Noir on the covered rooftop. On Friday there's wine tastings, food trucks, and live music. Friday June 7 – Friday June 28. 78 Federal St, City

• Gabs Craft Beer Festival

Gabs Craft Beer Festival is a guaranteed good time, with food, music and one-off brews from Australasia’s top beer and cider makers. Saturday June 29. Gabsfestival.com

• Manish Mehrotra X Sid Sahrawat at Sidart

India’s top chef, Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent Restaurants is coming to Auckland for a two-night collaboration with Sid Sahrawat at Sidart. Attendees will be presented with six canapés and a six-course tasting menu for $250 per person, with a glass of Louis Roederer or a non-alcoholic Seedlip cocktail on arrival. Wine matching is available for an additional $100 pp. The menu can be altered for some dietary requirements if asked when booking. Wednesday July 17 – Wednesday July 18, with first sitting at 6pm. Tickets from Sidart.co.nz or by emailing reservations@sidart.co.nz

• ‘Tunu Tahi' at Sawmill Brewery

Hāngī master Rewi Spraggon is teaming up with Dariush Lolaiy (Cazador) and Will Michell (The Smoko Room) for a top notch hāngī as part of Elemental Feast. The event ‘Tunu Tahi', which means “cook together” will see the chefs prepare five-courses at Sawmill Brewery in Matakana, with three courses out of five from the Hangi. A beer matched to each course is also available. Friday July 26, 4pm-10pm. $70 at Eventbrite.com.au

NEW OPENINGS

Just Like Martha

From the prolific owners of Rude Boy, Major Tom and Winona Forever comes another slick cafe in Three Kings. We’re happy that Just Like Martha (yes...inspired by Martha Stewart) has deemed a fried chicken burger an acceptable brunch-time offering, as well as creative spins of the classic eggs Benedict. 985 Mount Eden Rd, Mt Eden

DON'T MISS

• Coco's Sunday Service

A reminder that Coco's Cantina is now open for dinner on Sundays. Happy hour ($13 pasta and $7 drinks) will start at 3pm, with the regular menu in full swing plus a special weekly roast at $25pp. 376 Karangahape Rd, City

• XuXu Bar Dumpling Feast

Walk-in spots are still up for nabbing at Xuxu Bar’s all-you-can-eat dumplings, on for a limited time 12pm-5pm every Saturday for $25. Choose from prawn and ginger har gao, tofu and shiitake, roast duck and leek, fish and coconut and more. Saturday June 8 – Saturday June 15. Galway St & Commerce St, Britomart

Glorious truffles are now on the menu at Euro. Photo / Supplied

• Euro is putting the finest fungi forward with a special truffle-inspired menu. The three course menu is priced at $29.95 and includes Jerusalem artichoke soup with truffle, a ‘Croque monsieur’ toastie with prosciutto ham and truffle cheese sauce, and fresh truffle rigatoni with pecorino and raw and cured yolk. Monday June 17 -– Wednesday July 31, 12pm and 4pm everyday. Bookings recommended at Eurobar.co.nz.