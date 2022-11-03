Photo / Babiche Martens

A Strawberry-Raspberry Fool To Cool You Down & Pick You Up

Macerated strawberries and raspberries folded into soft, lightly whipped cream

By Angela Casley
Friday Nov. 4, 2022

A fruit fool is super-versatile. You can use any fruit and a dash of your favourite tipple, whatever that might be. I have used Cointreau. A sweet biscuit or a ginger snap is great for scooping out the bottom of your glass or bowl. You can buy sugar candy (candy floss) in small bags at specialty stores.

FRESH BERRY FOOL RECIPE
Serves 4-6

1 punnet strawberries, hulled
1 punnet raspberries
2 Tbsp Cointreau (or a bit more)
2 tsp arrowroot mixed with 2 tsp water
200ml cream, lightly whipped
Optional, sugar candy or extra fruit to decorate

1. Into a medium-sized pot place the strawberries and raspberries with 1 Tbsp water. Cook on a low heat until softened. Add the Cointreau and arrowroot, cooking until thickened. Blend and cool completely. You can sieve them for a smoother mix, but I don’t.

2. Gently fold the puree into the cream and spoon into serving glasses or a large bowl.

3. When ready to serve top with extra fruit or, for a special occasion, some sugar candy.

 

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Light, Fluffy Sponge Drops Filled With Strawberries & Mascarpone

A sandwiched-together dessert you'll be making all strawberry season

Sometimes You Just Need Plum & White Chocolate Pudding

Top this quick dessert with a scandalous scoop of vanilla icecream

Make Your Next Dessert These Passionfruit Sponge Puddings

When passionfruit go out of season, use this recipe but replace them with the next fruit to come along

Pistachio, Ginger & Rosewater Icecream Recipe

A dessert best served poolside

More Food & Drink

The Very Dishy Life Of Albert Cho

A Strawberry-Raspberry Fool To Cool You Down & Pick You Up

Cibo Is Fancy, Meaty And Saucy, And Pitch Perfect

This Pappardelle With Beef Short Rib Sauce Is Worth It

An Asparagus Caesar Salad That's A Textural Masterpiece

This Homemade Gnocchi With Asparagus & Blue Cheese Is All Decadence

The Thriving Pizzazz Of Pocha

Cheesy Polenta Makes Roasted Asparagus That Much Better

A Silky Parmesan Pasta With Crispy Crumb
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter