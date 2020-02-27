The beautiful colour and sweet flavour of peaches shine in this simple madeira cake. There's no need to peel the peaches for this recipe. This cake works equally well with other seasonal fruit. Try plums now, or later in the year feijoas and pears would be wonderful.

FRESH PEACH MADEIRA CAKE

Serves 8

1 cup ground almonds

1 cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

100g butter, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 eggs

½ cup yoghurt

6-8 fresh peaches, halved, stones removed

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line and grease the base of a 20cm springform tin.

2. Into a large bowl place the almonds, flour, baking powder and baking soda.

3. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add 1 egg at a time, beating to combine. Stir through the yoghurt, then fold into the dry ingredients. Pour into the tin spreading evenly.

4. Place the peaches gently on top. They will sink a little as it cooks. Place into the oven for 45 minutes until a skewer comes out just clean. Cool in the tin.

