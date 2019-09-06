Serve with creme fraiche and a squeeze of lime. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fried Pancetta-Wrapped Bananas With Honey

From breakfast to canapes, these savoury-sweet bites are delicious any time of the day

By Angela Casley
Saturday Sept. 7, 2019

Depending on the size of the bananas, you may find three will suffice. Great at any time of day, the breakfasty combination of pancetta, banana and honey works so well together. If you are not cooking immediately, douse the banana in lemon juice before wrapping to prevent it from going brown.

FRIED PANCETTA-WRAPPED BANANAS WITH HONEY RECIPE
Makes 12

12 slices pancetta
3-4 bananas, cut into 3 or 4 pieces
1 Tbsp butter
½ cup creme fraiche
1 Tbsp lime juice
Honey to drizzle

1. Preheat an oven to 170C.

2. Wrap each piece of banana in a slice of pancetta. Heat the butter in a large frying pan.

3. Fry the wrapped bananas in batches on all sides until lightly browned. Place on a baking tray and keep warm in the oven for 10 minutes. They will become nice and soft.

4. In a bowl, combine the creme fraiche and lime juice. Serve with the warm bananas and a squeeze of lime.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts

Trust us, this dessert is a must-try

Easy Vegan Banana Bread

This delicious vegan-friendly banana bread is the perfect indulgence any time of the day

Fried Bananas With Walnuts & Butterscotch Sauce

This dessert could be dangerous — even the laziest of cooks can ace it in a snap

Banana Breakfast Cookies Recipe

Try these soft, fudgy cookies, naturally sweetened with bananas and honey

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Fried Pancetta-Wrapped Bananas With Honey

Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts

Green Spring Shakshuka With Avocado & Fresh Sprouts

Celebrate Spring With These Fresh Recipes

Savoury Silverbeet Custard Bowls With Parmesan

Brussel Sprout, Pea & Haloumi Salad With Tahini Dressing

Spinach, Lemon & Ricotta Tart

Slow-Roasted Pork Belly with Apple, Leek & Fennel

Designer Dishes: Stylist Sammy Salsa's Epic Chop Suey

Slow-Cooker Lamb Shoulder On A Bed Of Leeks
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter