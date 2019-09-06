Depending on the size of the bananas, you may find three will suffice. Great at any time of day, the breakfasty combination of pancetta, banana and honey works so well together. If you are not cooking immediately, douse the banana in lemon juice before wrapping to prevent it from going brown.

FRIED PANCETTA-WRAPPED BANANAS WITH HONEY RECIPE

Makes 12

12 slices pancetta

3-4 bananas, cut into 3 or 4 pieces

1 Tbsp butter

½ cup creme fraiche

1 Tbsp lime juice

Honey to drizzle

1. Preheat an oven to 170C.

2. Wrap each piece of banana in a slice of pancetta. Heat the butter in a large frying pan.

3. Fry the wrapped bananas in batches on all sides until lightly browned. Place on a baking tray and keep warm in the oven for 10 minutes. They will become nice and soft.

4. In a bowl, combine the creme fraiche and lime juice. Serve with the warm bananas and a squeeze of lime.

