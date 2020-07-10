Frozen berries & croissant pudding. Photo / Babiche Martens

Frozen Berries & Croissant Pudding Recipe

Using croissant in this pudding recipe makes for a light texture and no extra buttering is needed

By Angela Casley
Saturday July 11, 2020

Using croissant in this pudding makes for a light texture. If the croissants are large you may only need three. No buttering is needed, as in the traditional, more frugal, bread and butter pudding, which evolved as a way of using up stale bread.

FROZEN BERRIES & CROISSANT PUDDING
Serves 4-6

3-4 croissants, torn into four pieces
1 cup frozen berries
3 eggs, plus 1 yolk
½ cup caster sugar
1 cup cream
1 cup full fat milk
1 tsp lemon zest
1 tsp vanilla
Icing sugar to dust
Mascarpone to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease 4 x 12cm baking dishes or 1 large dish.

2. Arrange the torn croissants in the dishes. Sprinkle over the berries.

3. In a bowl whisk the eggs, yolk, caster sugar, cream, milk, zest and vanilla. Pour evenly over the croissants. Bake for 20 minutes (for small) or 45 minutes (for 1 large) until just set.

4. Dust with icing sugar, and enjoy warm with a dollop of mascarpone.

