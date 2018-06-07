Fruit Sponge Pudding With Cream

After returning from a cycling trip through Ohakune, I had to share some of the meals we were treated to courtesy of our hosts.

Once we'd finished the best chicken and corn pie ever, dessert was a fruit sponge to die for. The blueberries were from the freezer, however, as the possums had stripped our host's fruit trees! Luckily, we don’t have to worry about that in the city.

When it came to reproducing this sponge recipe, I felt I should use what was on my trees and it happened to be guavas, which I combined with a tin of pears. Of course, any fruit is delicious under a light spongy topping with cream or icecream.

FRUIT SPONGE PUDDING RECIPE

Serves 4-6



3 cups fruit (I used tinned pears and raw guavas)

Sponge

80g butter, softened

½ cup sugar

1 egg

½ tsp vanilla

1 cup self-rising flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ cup milk

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the fruit into a 1½-litre ovenproof baking dish.

3. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla.

4. Stir through the flour, baking powder, and then the milk. Spoon on top of the fruit and spread evenly. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until golden and risen.

5. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla icecream.