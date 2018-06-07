This fruit sponge pudding is the perfect ending to just about any meal. Photo / Babiche Martins

Fruit Sponge Pudding With Cream

Any fruit is delicious in this quietly impressive pud

By Angela Casley
Friday June 8, 2018

After returning from a cycling trip through Ohakune, I had to share some of the meals we were treated to courtesy of our hosts.

Once we'd finished the best chicken and corn pie ever, dessert was a fruit sponge to die for. The blueberries were from the freezer, however, as the possums had stripped our host's fruit trees! Luckily, we don’t have to worry about that in the city.

When it came to reproducing this sponge recipe, I felt I should use what was on my trees and it happened to be guavas, which I combined with a tin of pears. Of course, any fruit is delicious under a light spongy topping with cream or icecream. 

FRUIT SPONGE PUDDING RECIPE 
Serves 4-6

3 cups fruit (I used tinned pears and raw guavas)

Sponge
80g butter, softened
½ cup sugar
1 egg
½ tsp vanilla
1 cup self-rising flour
½ tsp baking powder
½ cup milk

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the fruit into a 1½-litre ovenproof baking dish.

3. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla.

4. Stir through the flour, baking powder, and then the milk. Spoon on top of the fruit and spread evenly. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until golden and risen.

5. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla icecream.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Toasted Almond & Blackcurrant Chocolate Cake

A surprisingly light chocolate cake that tastes just as good as it looks

Citrus Cream Pots

Boozy, zesty and oh-so retro — these little pots make the perfect old-fashioned dessert

Amber Rose's Perfect Sponge Cake Recipe

New Zealand chef to the stars Amber Rose shares her recipe for a fail-safe sponge cake from her new book The Wholefood Pantry

Sponge Pudding Recipe with Apple and Rhubarb

Serve warm custard with this delicious sponge pudding

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Baked Ricotta With Roasted Peppers

Chef Comforts: How To Make Forest Restaurant's Go-To Halloumi Soup

Wholemeal Pear, Blue Cheese & Rocket Tart

Chef Comforts: How To Make Fort Greene's Go-To Chicken Curry

Fish Burger With Avocado & Edamame Smash

Baking & Dessert Recipes To Try When Flour Is Flying Off The Shelf

Brioche Buns With Chocolate, Almond & Figs

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

Gnocchi With Eggplant, Squashed Tomatoes & Parmesan
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter