Hunker Down With Garlicky Chicken & Cannellini Beans
Scoop the last of the juices up with bread or a good buttery mashed potato
This garlicky dish will warm the cockles of your heart, and is super-quick to prepare. It packs a lot of flavour and is perfect after a day out skiing, hiking or biking.
GARLICKY CHICKEN AND CANNELLINI BEANS RECIPE
Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil
4 rashers bacon, roughly chopped
1 onion, chopped
6 cloves garlic, peeled
2 Tbsp chopped rosemary
4-6 chicken thighs, bone-in
3 cups chicken stock
2 tins cannellini beans, drained
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cups baby spinach
1 cup chopped parsley
1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
2. Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the bacon, onion and garlic, cooking for 5-6 minutes or until it has some golden colour. Stir through the rosemary.
3. Add the chicken thighs, turning once or twice to seal the outside, but no need to brown.
4. Pour in the chicken stock and cannellini beans and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to an ovenproof casserole dish. Bake for 20 minutes.
5. Remove from the oven, then stir through the spinach and parsley. Serve hot with crusty bread or a good buttery mashed potato.Share this:
RESTAURANT REVIEWS
More Food & Drink
EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES
- Vegetable Bolognese
- These Buildable Chicken & Mayo Lettuce Cups Are Refreshingly Easy To Make
- Seared Kingfish With Fresh Greens
- This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea
- Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
- Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning