These Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Downright Hard To Turn Down
This version, made with peanut butter and tahini, might just become your new favourite
I can never just make one batch of these. They get packaged up and taken to work; while flatmates devour them before I can get them in the cake tin. Try these with white chocolate too, or add some crushed nuts.
GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 12
½ cup raw sugar
2 Tbsp tahini
1 cup peanut butter
½ tsp vanilla
1 egg
100g chocolate chunks
1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a baking tray with paper.
2. Combine the sugar, tahini, peanut butter, vanilla and egg well together in a bowl or blitz in a food processor. Stir through the chocolate chunks.
3. Roll into even-sized balls and place on the baking tray. Squash down with your hand. Bake for 14 minutes (and no longer). Remove and cool.
