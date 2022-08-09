These Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Downright Hard To Turn Down

I can never just make one batch of these. They get packaged up and taken to work; while flatmates devour them before I can get them in the cake tin. Try these with white chocolate too, or add some crushed nuts.

GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES RECIPE

Makes 12

½ cup raw sugar

2 Tbsp tahini

1 cup peanut butter

½ tsp vanilla

1 egg

100g chocolate chunks

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Combine the sugar, tahini, peanut butter, vanilla and egg well together in a bowl or blitz in a food processor. Stir through the chocolate chunks.

3. Roll into even-sized balls and place on the baking tray. Squash down with your hand. Bake for 14 minutes (and no longer). Remove and cool.

Share this:

Print this page