These Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Downright Hard To Turn Down

This version, made with peanut butter and tahini, might just become your new favourite

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022

I can never just make one batch of these. They get packaged up and taken to work; while flatmates devour them before I can get them in the cake tin. Try these with white chocolate too, or add some crushed nuts.

GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 12

½ cup raw sugar
2 Tbsp tahini
1 cup peanut butter
½ tsp vanilla
1 egg
100g chocolate chunks

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Combine the sugar, tahini, peanut butter, vanilla and egg well together in a bowl or blitz in a food processor. Stir through the chocolate chunks.

3. Roll into even-sized balls and place on the baking tray. Squash down with your hand. Bake for 14 minutes (and no longer). Remove and cool.

