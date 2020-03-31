This gluten-free chocolate cake is a great stay-at-home project. You can always make this with plain flour if you can't get to the shops for the polenta or almonds.

GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE ORANGE CAKE

Serves 8

180g butter, softened

1 cup caster sugar

3 eggs

1 cup chocolate buttons, melted

1 cup instant polenta

1 cup ground almonds

1 tsp baking powder

Zest and juice of 1 orange

½ cup chopped hazelnuts

Topping

1 cup chocolate chips

1 orange, peeled and segmented

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm cake tin with paper.

2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating in slowly. Stir through the melted chocolate until smooth.

3. Add the polenta, almonds, baking powder, zest, juice and hazelnuts. Pour into the tin and bake for 40 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin before removing.

4. For the topping, melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water until completely smooth. Cool for a few minutes before drizzling over the cake. Before serving, decorate with orange segments.

