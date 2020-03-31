This cake and also be adapted using plain flour if you're short on ingredients. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

If you weren't yet convinced that chocolate and orange are a match made in heaven, this cake is here to change your mind

By Angela Casley
Wednesday April 1, 2020

This gluten-free chocolate cake is a great stay-at-home project. You can always make this with plain flour if you can't get to the shops for the polenta or almonds.

GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE ORANGE CAKE
Serves 8

180g butter, softened
1 cup caster sugar
3 eggs
1 cup chocolate buttons, melted
1 cup instant polenta
1 cup ground almonds
1 tsp baking powder
Zest and juice of 1 orange
½ cup chopped hazelnuts

Topping
1 cup chocolate chips
1 orange, peeled and segmented

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm cake tin with paper.

2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating in slowly. Stir through the melted chocolate until smooth.

3. Add the polenta, almonds, baking powder, zest, juice and hazelnuts. Pour into the tin and bake for 40 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin before removing.

4. For the topping, melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water until completely smooth. Cool for a few minutes before drizzling over the cake. Before serving, decorate with orange segments.

