One of the most misunderstood yet most flavoursome vegetables is silverbeet. Packed with vitamins, it’s a great staple vegetable that grows easily and is also readily available. Chop and stir-fry the stalks or add them to a soup or slow-cooked dish.

GLUTEN-FREE FLAN WITH SILVERBEET & CHEESE RECIPE

Serves 8-10

1 large bunch silverbeet, stalks trimmed

1 Tbsp butter

1 large onion, chopped finely

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp lemon zest

3 eggs, lightly whisked

½ cup buckwheat flour

1 cup milk

1 cup grated cheese

½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

8 cherry tomatoes

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease the base and sides of a 22cm ovenproof dish.

2. Place the silverbeet into a pot with ¼ cup water. Place the lid on and cook for 5 minutes to wilt. Drain and squeeze out the excess water. Chop roughly.

3. In a frying pan melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Remove from the heat, add to the silverbeet along with the zest. Place the mixture into your dish.

4. In a kitchen processor combine the eggs, flour and milk until smooth. Fold through the cheese, salt and pepper. Pour over the silverbeet mixture. Dot over the tomatoes.

5. Bake for 50 minutes until just set in the middle.

