Serve with a good dollop of Greek yogurt. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Greek Love Cake

This simple spiced cake also happens to be gluten-free, so it's perfect for sharing

By Angela Casley
Friday Nov. 22, 2019

If you don't have a processor, stage two can be done in a bowl using your fingers, as the Greeks would do! This is just the most delicious cake to serve after dinner with a small coffee and a good spoon of thick Greek yoghurt. If you're keen, toast and grind your almonds fresh, the taste will be even better.

GREEK LOVE CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8

2 cups ground almonds
1 cup brown sugar
¼ cup raw sugar
80g softened butter
2 eggs
¾ cup Greek yoghurt
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
½ cup roughly chopped pistachios
To serve, Greek yoghurt

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper.

2. Into a food processor place the almonds, brown sugar, raw sugar and butter, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Press half the mixture into the base of your tin. To the remaining mixture add the eggs, yoghurt, cinnamon and nutmeg and blend to combine. Pour over the base and sprinkle with pistachios.

3. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes. Remove and leave to cool completely before slicing. Serve with extra Greek yoghurt.

