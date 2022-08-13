This Gluten-Free Lemon Drizzle Cake Is A Breeze For All Bakers

The potato might seem a bit odd in a cake, but it adds texture and moisture to the polenta. It is such a great time to be going crazy with lemons, they are everywhere you turn at the moment. I love it!

POLENTA AND LEMON DRIZZLE CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

200g butter, room temperature

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla paste

4 eggs

1 cup polenta

2 tsp gluten-free baking powder

1 cup mashed potato, cooled

Zest of 3 lemons

Yoghurt or whipped cream, to serve

Syrup

½ cup sugar

½ cup lemon juice

½ cup icing sugar

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm cake tin with paper.

2. Beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating until smooth.

3. Stir through the polenta, baking powder, potato and zest. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Bake in the centre of the oven for 45 minutes. Remove.

4. For the syrup, combine the sugar and lemon juice in a small pot, stirring over a medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Spoon half over the cake while still in the tin. Then add the icing sugar to the remaining syrup. When cool place on a serving plate and drizzle over the remaining syrup.

5. Serve with your favourite yoghurt or lightly whipped cream.

