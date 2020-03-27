Serve with plenty of parmesan cheese and a handful of basil leaves. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gnocchi With Eggplant, Squashed Tomatoes & Parmesan

Take the effort out of dinner time by using premade gnocchi to create this deliciously simple meal

By Angela Casley
Saturday March 28, 2020

The eggplant is squishy and flavoursome when cooked slowly. This dish is so simple to prepare; it's is all about using the freshest ingredients you can find. Stock up on a good olive oil and parmesan for dishes like this.

GNOCCHI WITH EGGPLANT, SQUASHED TOMATOES & PARMESAN RECIPE
Serves 2

¼ cup olive oil
1 eggplant, cut into 2cm pieces
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 red onion, chopped finely
400g cherry tomatoes
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
400g packet premade gnocchi
½ cup parmesan cheese
1 cup basil leaves

1. In a frying pan, warm the oil. Add the eggplant, cooking slowing for about 15 minutes, turning occasionally until softened. Add the garlic and red onion cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the tomatoes still on a low heat, cooking for 10 minutes to soften. Add the balsamic, season with salt and pepper.

2. Cook the gnocchi as per packet instructions. Drain and add to the tomato mixture, tossing well to combine.

3. Serve warm with a garnish of parmesan and basil leaves.

